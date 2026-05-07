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GNU/Linux on Hardware: StarFighter, MultiSystem 2 Arcade, and Asahi on Macbook Air M2
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Tom's Hardware ☛ New GNU/Linux StarFighter laptop family debuts starting at $1,878 — Star Labs Systems' laptops arrive with spacious RAM, several options
The StarFighter GNU/Linux laptop is finally available for purchase on the website, after months of delays. The startup behind this model is a small team based in rural England and runs out of a barn located some 30 miles southeast of London.
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Unfortunately, the StarFighter uses soldered RAM, so users cannot upgrade it down the road, but you can upgrade its storage if you need more space down the road.
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Montana Linux ☛ Video: Heber opens up pre-orders for the MultiSystem 2 Arcade
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Alex Ward ☛ Asahi on Macbook Air M2
Over on Mastodon I mentioned, offhand, that I'd been daily driving (meaning, using daily but not as my primary machine) Asahi on a Macbook Air M2 (15") and some folks were curious what kind of experience I was getting with it. So, instead of making a giant thread, I figured I should blog about it instead given just how behind I am on blogging. Plus, most of my blog posts are lamenting the state of slop so this should be a nice change of pace.
I'll just walk you through what I'm using it for and the process from installing Asahi to using it on a daily basis.
Liliputing:
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StarFighter Linux laptop with detachable webcam and premium specs is finally shipping - Liliputing
Star Labs has been selling Linux laptops and mini PCs since 2017. While most of the company’s products have featured budget or mid-range hardware, Star Labs introduced a premium laptop called the StarFighter in 2022… and then never managed to ship that laptop. Until now.
The Star Labs StarFighter is a Linux laptop with a 16 inch high-res, high refresh-rate display, Intel and AMD processor options, and a relatively compact design. It’s also an expensive laptop, with starting prices ranging from $1878 to $3573.