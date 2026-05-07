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KDE Gear 26.04.1 Is Out with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
KDE Gear 26.04.1 is here to improve the search pop-up in the Dolphin file manager to stay hidden when launching kfind, add support for using the middle click to close a tab in the Kate text editor when the Close button is disabled, add an extractor script for monbus.es tickets to KItinerary, and prevent closing of tabs by QTabBar on middle mouse clicks in the Konsole terminal emulator.
The KTorrent BitTorrent client has been updated to no longer attempt a TCP connection when it’s configured to use only uTP, the Okular document viewer now includes a column number in the emacsclient command in the editor settings, and the Tokodon client for Mastodon now reads markers when used with a GoToSocial instance.