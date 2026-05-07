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Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 Improves Handling of Desktop Apps on Lomiri and Fixes Bugs
The Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 update is here two and a half months after the Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.2 update to improve the handling of desktop apps by allowing you to launch X11 apps outside of the Lomiri UI, such as from OpenStore or Snapz0r, fix the launching of GTK4 apps, and fix dangling placeholder windows and launcher entries when launching X11 apps.
The OTA 1.3 update also improves handling of docks with input devices, such as NexDock, improves playback of AMR voice messages sent via MMS, improves the scaling factor in certain apps that use Qt auto scaling or embedded webview, improves shutdown on some devices, adds support for GNOME Tracker’s “.trackerignore” file, and adds support for hardware-accelerated video decoding on modern SoCs.