news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Social Control Media and GAFAM as National Security Threats (Domestically and More So Abroad)
"Algorithms control messages, swayed 2024 presidential election"
-
It's Not a GAFAM World Anymore and There Are Far More Operating Systems Than Google's, Apple's, and Microsoft's
we're not getting the full picture of what's happening
-
Microsoft's XBox is Going Away Like Microsoft's Skype (Slowly But Surely, Then All at Once)
XBox is dying rapidly
-
Codecs and Software Patents - Part IV - Things Got So Bad That Some Laptop Sales Got Banned in the EU (Over Software Patents!)
If software patents lead to such severe outcomes, shouldn't the media pay closer attention to the problem?
New
-
Gemini Links 08/05/2026: Slop Falsely Marketed to Greedy Administrators and New Official Maintainer of Antenna Confirmed
Links for the day
-
Links 08/05/2026: French Prosecutors Seek Charges Against MElon, Europe Wants Young People Without Skinnerboxes (Smartphones)
Links for the day
-
2,000-4,000 More Layoffs Expected at IBM's Kyndryl, Some Say Over 10,000 Layoffs
They use euphemisms like "restructuring" or "rebalancing"
-
Gemini Links 08/05/2026: Dissociated Pride and Prejudice, Smallnet Protocols Roundup
Links for the day
-
Links 08/05/2026: Slop Profiteer NVIDIA (and Circular Financing/Accounting Fraud Leader) May Be Liable for Mass Copyright Infringement, Kyndryl (IBM) Layoffs
Links for the day
-
Outgoing OSI Chief Was Paid by Microsoft to Advocate for GPL Violations (Using the OSI's Name). Now, Inside OIN, He Says GPL Violations Are 'Freedom'.
It seems like only compromised people can be "allowed" to run today's OSI
-
SLAPP Censorship - Part 70 Out of 200: Microsoft's Graveley Injunction Request 100% the Same as Garrett's (Pure 'Copy-paste', Not Even a Word or Single Character Changed!)
Not so funny at all
-
Over 97% of the 'Linux' Foundation's Budget Goes Not to Linux
There is a term for this: mission creep
-
Cloudflare is a Giant Pile of Debt, Now There Are Mass Layoffs and Media Coverage About This is Churnalism, Sometimes by Slopfarms (False Excuses)
If Cloudflare goes under, it'll be great news
-
NDAs as a Price Tag on Criticism (or Honest Expressions of Opinion)
What ever happened to accountability? Suppressed by reverse bribes (via NDAs)?
-
Internal Microsoft Communications Confirm: "Buyout" Offer Worse Than a Year's Salary and Microsoft Offers "Retirement" to Young People Who Cannot Retire
Does that sound like a good offer or marching orders?
-
Site Overhauls at Cybershow and at analognowhere.com (Less is More!)
They seem to be replacing the heavy PHP backend with static HTML pages
-
The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part XVI - EPO Had Data Breaches, Covered Them Up, Now Lectures Staff That Didn't Do It and Didn't Cover It Up
Imagine what would happen to staff if (non-anonymously) blowing the whistle on management leaking and then covering up EPO data breaches
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, May 07, 2026
IRC logs for Thursday, May 07, 2026
-
Mass Layoffs at IBM's Kyndryl, Slop Won't Save Kyndryl
Kyndryl is a "done deal". It's done. It's finished.
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):