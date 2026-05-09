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Games: "How do you Pew?" and More
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Bobby Hiltz ☛ How do you Pew?
Credit Feed is the name I chose for my posts on video games. It is a term used by players of arcade games, particularly shmups, in reference to the act of using continues to finish a game. Most players have encountered shmups (shoot’em ups), and many are aware that arcade games are supposed to be challenging. I love a challenge, but don’t care that much about high scores, finishing a game on a single credit, or playing at the hardest difficulty level. In 2024 and I found myself drawn to shmups because I wanted some games that I could play for a few minutes here and there.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Path of Exile 2 should hopefully be Steam Deck Verified with the next major update | GamingOnLinux
Path of Exile 2 is getting a major update "Return of the Ancients" on May 29th, and there's a lot coming with it - including various Steam Deck updates.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Dark and Darker gets a fix for Linux / Steam Deck being unable to play certain modes | GamingOnLinux
Dark and Darker is a hardcore fantasy FPS dungeon PvPvE adventure currently in Early Access, it's quite popular and now should work properly again on Linux.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 revealed to arrive this "Summer" | GamingOnLinux
While the first game was reasonably okay, I am keen for more Alien action games so hopefully Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 will be a lot better. It could never be as bad as what Gearbox did to Colonial Marines right? I'm still sore about that.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Alabaster Dawn from the developers of the excellent CrossCode is now in Early Access | GamingOnLinux
Alabaster Dawn is a fresh top-down 2.5D action RPG from Radical Fish Games, the developers of the excellent CrossCode. Early user reviews from it on Steam are painting quite a positive picture for it, and it's already rated Very Positive overall. It has full Linux support right away too.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental gets fixes for Rocket League, Crimson Desert, Helldivers 2 and more | GamingOnLinux
Valve just launched the latest exciting upgrade for Proton Experimental, to ensure as many Windows games as possible run well on Linux / SteamOS machines.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Vehicle-building survivor-like TerraTech Legion adds a Steam Deck graphics profile and lots more tweaks | GamingOnLinux
Easily one of my favourite releases this year, TerraTech Legion lets you build up a ridiculously powerful vehicle to smash through the hordes.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Nintendo 64 emulator gopher64 adds controller hotkeys and auto-reconnect | GamingOnLinux
The free and open source Nintendo 64 emulator gopher64 has another useful new release out now, bringing a few more features to make it easier.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Story-driven RTS game TFC2: Collapse of The Bronze Age announced | GamingOnLinux
In this story-driven RTS you lead a small band of warrior-farmers on an epic journey across the fall of the Bronze Age ancient empires.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.8.4 Beta brings further Steam Machine support and fixes for experimental nested desktop mode | GamingOnLinux
Along with SteamOS 3.8.4 Beta being released with more exciting improvements, an essential stable update SteamOS 3.7.23 was also released.