news
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers: Tor Browser 15.0.13, Article previews in RSS, Chrome, and Mozilla
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Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.13 | The Tor Project
Tor Browser 15.0.13 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
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Chris ☛ Article previews in RSS
Yesterday I decided to simplify the problem: no internal links, no images, no code evaluation, etc. Just the first four basic elements of the article, like paragraphs, tables, and lists. Getting those from an article at a file path is possible with something like this.
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Chromium
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Wired ☛ How to Disable Google's Gemini in Chrome
Chrome users were caught off guard by a 4-GB Google AI model baked into Chrome, sparking privacy concerns. The good news: You can easily uninstall it. The bad? You might not want to.
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Security Week ☛ Chrome 148 Rolls Out With 127 Security Fixes
The fresh browser update resolves critical-severity integer overflow and use-after-free vulnerabilities.
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Mozilla
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Mozilla ☛ Hacks.Mozilla.Org: Behind the Scenes Hardening Firefox with Claude Mythos Preview
Two weeks ago we announced that we had identified and fixed an unprecedented number of latent security bugs in Firefox with the help of Claude Mythos Preview and other Hey Hi (AI) models. In this post, we’ll go into more detail about how we approached this work, what we found, and advice for other projects on making good use of emerging capabilities to harden themselves against attack.
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: Firefox Profiler Deployment (May 7, 2026)
The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed: [...]
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The Register UK ☛ Mozilla boasts Mythos boosted Firefox bug cull
Yet it remains unclear if Anthropic's uber model was effective, or if better model middleware is what makes the difference
Mozilla fixed 423 Firefox security bugs in April, a repair rate more than five times higher than the 76 fixes issued in March and almost 20 times higher than its 21.5 monthly average last year.
The browser maker previously said Anthropic's ballyhooed Mythos Preview model found 271 of these in Firefox 150.
Now, a trio of technical types has come forward to provide a bit more detail about what Mythos (and its less storied sibling Opus 4.6) actually found. But they also highlight something that may matter more than the model: the agentic harness – the middleware mediating between AI and the end user.
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