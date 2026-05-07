LWN on Kernel Space (Linux)

The famfs filesystem first showed up on the mailing lists in early 2024; since then, it has been the topic of regular discussions at the Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management and BPF (LSFMM+BPF) Summit. It has also, as result of those discussions, been through some significant changes since that initial posting. So it is not surprising that a suggestion that it needed to be rewritten yet again was not entirely well received. How much more rewriting will actually be needed is unclear, but more discussion appears certain.

Famfs is designed to support large, read-mostly filesystems stored in shared memory. In practice, this means huge data sets kept in CXL-attached memory that is made available to multiple systems simultaneously. In normal usage, software running on those systems will access this data by mapping it directly into its address space with mmap(), so that the data is all immediately accessible without system calls, and without going through the system's page cache. It is possible to perform normal filesystem reads and writes, though write access is only minimally supported.