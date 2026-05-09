A Simple One-Click Mitigation for ‘Copy Fail’ and ‘Dirty Frag’ for Debian, Ubuntu, Mint, and Other Debian‑Based Distros

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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.13

If you find a bug or have a suggestion for how we could improve this release, please let us know.

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a6

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.12

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Arti 2.3.0 released: Logging, Relay, Directory authority, and RPC development.

This release bumps the minimum MacOS version supported by Arti to 10.14, up from 10.12. Despite being supported on a technical level, we do not recommend the use of MacOS versions that old, as they are no longer receiving updates from Apple and may have unpatched security issues.

9to5Linux

KDE Frameworks 6.26 Improves Support for Kirigami and QtQuick-Based Apps

The KDE Frameworks 6.26 release is here to improve the appearance of the cross-fade transition when moving between pages in various Kirigami-based apps, and reduce the amount of blurriness seen in icons throughout QtQuick-based apps using the Kirigami.Icon component when using a low fractional scale factor like 150% or less.

TUXEDO BM 15 Is an Upgradable Business Linux Laptop with Smartcard and 4G LTE

TUXEDO BM 15 is powered by an Intel Core i5 120U processor with 10 cores, 12 threads, 5 GHz clock speed, 12 MB cache, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 64 GB DDR5 5600MHz Kingston RAM, up to 8 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and a Full HD 15.6-inch matte display with 60 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and 180 degree opening angle.

Dirty Frag Linux Kernel Flaw Allows Local Privilege Escalation, Patch Now

Dirty Frag is a local privilege escalation vulnerability affecting Linux kernel modules that support ESP (Encapsulating Security Protocol), one of the protocols used in IPsec (Internet Protocol Security). This vulnerability is actually split into two CVEs, CVE-2026-43284 and CVE-2026-43500 (NVD entry pending).

Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 Improves Handling of Desktop Apps on Lomiri and Fixes Bugs

The Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 update is here two and a half months after the Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.2 update to improve the handling of desktop apps by allowing you to launch X11 apps outside of the Lomiri UI, such as from OpenStore or Snapz0r, fix the launching of GTK4 apps, and fix dangling placeholder windows and launcher entries when launching X11 apps.

KDE Gear 26.04.1 Is Out with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

KDE Gear 26.04.1 is here to improve the search pop-up in the Dolphin file manager to stay hidden when launching kfind, add support for using the middle click to close a tab in the Kate text editor when the Close button is disabled, add an extractor script for monbus.es tickets to KItinerary, and prevent closing of tabs by QTabBar on middle mouse clicks in the Konsole terminal emulator.

LinuxGizmos.com

IOT-GATE-RPI5 is a Fanless Raspberry Pi CM5 Gateway with RS485 and CAN-FD

CompuLab has unveiled the IOT-GATE-RPI5, an industrial IoT edge gateway built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. The system combines the BCM2712 quad-core Cortex-A76 processor with industrial interfaces, optional cellular connectivity, and support for wide operating temperatures.

Luckfox Aura is a Linux SBC with RV1126B processor, 3 TOPS NPU, and dual CSI

Luckfox has expanded its Linux SBC lineup with the new Aura, a compact board based on the Rockchip RV1126B processor. Similar to the earlier Pico Pi and Lyra Pi series, it combines a Raspberry Pi-sized form factor with a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU, a 3 TOPS NPU, dual MIPI CSI interfaces, and 4K H.264/H.265 video support.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—April

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

news

A Simple One-Click Mitigation for ‘Copy Fail’ and ‘Dirty Frag’ for Debian, Ubuntu, Mint, and Other Debian‑Based Distros

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 09, 2026

package installer - linux - vulnerability - mitigation

Quoting: A Simple One-Click Mitigation for ‘Copy Fail’ and ‘Dirty Frag’ for Debian, Ubuntu, Mint, and Other Debian‑Based Distros - FOSS Force —

Yikes! First there was Copy Fail, now there’s Dirty Frag. That’s two — count ’em — two Linux vulnerabilities that could give bad guys root access to your computer at once. Well, there’s actually three, but to explain that would get too complicated for what I’m here for.

It’s beginning to make me feel a little bit like the old days when I was chained to Windows.

Anyway, I have good news for people who use Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or other Debian-based distros, but first I need to get from here to there.

Like about every other Linux-focused tech writer on the planet, I’ve already told you about the first exploit, Copy Fail, which we’ve known about for about a week now. That one’s already been fixed at the kernel level, but those fixed kernels are taking a long time winding their way into Linux distros’ update systems. Now there’s Dirty Frag, which essentially has the same result from a user perspective — it hands over root to an unprivileged bad guy — although it goes about it differently.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

KDE Frameworks 6.26 Improves Support for Kirigami and QtQuick-Based Apps
KDE Frameworks 6.26 open-source software suite is out now with various improvements and bug fixes for KDE apps and the Plasma desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!
New/Existing Releases: EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.3.1, Debian-Based Parrot 7.2, Debian-Based Synex 13, and Arch-Based PrismLinux 2026.05.05
Some distro news or reviews
Applications: Yazi the Terminal-based File Manager and LLMs Destroy a Linux Machine (or Virtual Machine)
good and bad
GNU/Linux on Hardware: StarFighter, MultiSystem 2 Arcade, and Asahi on Macbook Air M2
Desktop/Laptop: 3 stories
Kernel Space: CPPC HighestFreq, Phomemo, and LVFS Sponsorship Announcement (IBM Ropes in Lenovo, Dell)
linux leftovers
Applications: InstaMAT and InstaLOD Come to Linux, NetHack 5.0.0 Released
Software releases and ports
Games: RPCS3 on PS5, Omarchy 3.7.0 for Gamers, and Review of Ink Inside
gaming news
Mesa 26.1 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Mesa 26.1 open-source graphics stack is now available for download with new features and improvements across all supported drivers. Here’s what’s new!
 
PrismLinux 2026.05.05 sports a redesigned installer, the Linux kernel 7.0, more
While sporting a wide range of fixes and tweaks as usual
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
RuscaLinux – Debian-based Linux distribution optimized for Italian-speaking users
RuscaLinux is a Debian-based Linux distribution optimized for Italian-speaking users
This Week in Plasma: ICC profiles ❤️ HDR
This week saw a lot of lower-level technical improvements made throughout Plasma’s software stack
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.5, Linux 6.18.28, Linux 6.12.87, Linux 6.6.138, Linux 6.1.171, Linux 5.15.205, Linux 5.10.255, Linux 6.1.172, and Linux 5.15.206
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.5 kernel
Cyber Show Going Static [original]
Maybe the future of the Web is static and lightweight
A Simple One-Click Mitigation for ‘Copy Fail’ and ‘Dirty Frag’ for Debian, Ubuntu, Mint, and Other Debian‑Based Distros
A trusted Debian dev turns scary new kernel bugs into a temporary one‑click fix until distros ship permanent patches
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Open Acces, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, and Standards
mostly FOSS for today
Send your talks for Akademy and update on KDE's Union style engine
Some KDE news
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers: Tor Browser 15.0.13, Article previews in RSS, Chrome, and Mozilla
Web related stories
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): WordPress, Hugo, and "writing a blog post without a screen"
Putting together sites and pages
Education: Rlang, Perl Toolchain Summit 2026, BSDCan 2026, and More
Events and similar
Programming Leftovers
Development related news
GNU/Linux and Android Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux picks
KDE/Qt: KStars and Photoflare
Some KDE development or Qt work
Open Hardware/Modding: 3D-printing, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and Pocket Linux Lab"
hardware projects and components
Kernel: Safe ZFS Tuning Practices for Production Databases, Scare-Mongering Over IPSec- and AFS-Related Bug, Still Some Buzz Over “Copy Fail”
kernel stuff
Red Hat Summit, Paid-for Puff Pieces, and Buzzwords Aplenty ("Quantum" Vapourware and Fetishising Slop)
IBM stuff
Ubuntu Snap Prompting Improvements, Ubuntu Problems, and Slopfest
Canonical leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
BSD: OpenBSD Foundation 2026 Fundraising Campaign, FreeBSD, and "My journey to the BSDs"
BSD news
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical leftovers
Hardware and Games: 2026 Steam Controller, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, and GNU/Linux on PS5
gaming leftovers
TUXEDO BM 15 Is an Upgradable Business Linux Laptop with Smartcard and 4G LTE
TUXEDO BM 15 is now available for pre-order as an upgradable business Linux laptop powered by an Intel Core i5 120U, up to 64GB RAM, up to 8 TB SSD, and 4G LTE support.
Dirty Frag Linux Kernel Flaw Allows Local Privilege Escalation, Patch Now
A new Linux kernel security vulnerability, Dirty Frag, has been uncovered and allows a local user to escalate its privileges to gain root access.
Games: Marc Andreessen Egg Game, Transport Fever 3, and More
mostly news picks from GamingOnLinux
Windows TCO, Proprietary TCO, and Linux
Security Leftovers: Security news
statCounter Measures GNU/Linux in Iraqi Desktops and Laptops at About Half the "Market Share" of Windows [original]
we've repeatedly taken note of a shift to Free software there
Android Leftovers
I replaced my Android keyboard with this open-source one and it stuck
Good Politicians Don't Need to Spam You (Their Track Record Speaks for Itself) [original]
The people we previously voted for disappointed us
New to Ubuntu? Start With These 15 Pro Tips Before You Do Anything Else
I'm a Linux geek and have been using Ubuntu since its original release in 2004
4 reasons a Fedora Atomic desktop is the first distro every Linux beginner should use
Linux is more popular and accessible than ever
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
200 Weeks Since Launching New Tux Machines [original]
we have entered week 201 (since the overhaul)
Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 Improves Handling of Desktop Apps on Lomiri and Fixes Bugs
Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 update is now rolling out with improvements to handling of desktop apps on Lomiri, improved handling of docks with input devices, improved playback of AMR voice message sent via MMS, and other changes.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Sharing, and Standards
mostly FOSS picks
Web Browsers and Google's Latest Evil (and Slop) Move Against Chrome Users (Violation of EU Law)
Web related news
Programming/Development: Multiplication Overflow, Godot, and Rust Versus C
programming leftovers
Mozilla Trying to "Revive Interest in Firefox" Using Slop (Which Nobody Wants), Thoughts On Thunderbird Pro ($72 Per Year)
Mozilla has ideas
'Linux' Foundation Openwashing Services for Fake-Coins, Slop, and Other Ponzi Schemes
shameful, as usual
GNU/Linux Distributions and Related Leftovers
Distributions and more
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and Various GNU/Linux Systems
hardware picks for today
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Especially Red Hat's official site
OpenBSD on the Sharp Zaurus and Hypothetical NetBSD Cyberdeck
BSD stories
KDE Developers Working With Qt
Some Qt and QML work
Incus 7.0 LTS and Kubernetes v1.36 in Review
containers and VMs
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Applications: Optical Character Recognition, Inkscape 1.4.4, Package Management, and VPNs
some software news/intros
Kernel: Realtek Rant and DRM via HDMI 2.1
mostly AMD coverage
Graphics: Rowhammer in GPUs and "Why Intel Merged Jay Into Mesa"
Linux and graphics
Lots of Coverage About 9-Year-Old Linux Kernel Vulnerability (Privilege Escalation, Local)
kernel issue
Security Leftovers
Security patches, malware etc.
Linux on PS5 benchmarked, with PlayStation games impressing on Steam Machine alternative
With a new exploit, Sony’s console can become a capable gaming PC. Using the PS5 on Linux hack
I switched to a tiling WM and stopped wasting time on window management
The shift takes some time to internalize
Attack knocks Ubuntu websites, services and Snap store offline
If you’re having trouble accessing the Ubuntu website
KDE Gear 26.04.1 Is Out with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
KDE Gear 26.04.1 is now available as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 26.04 open-source software suite series with fixes for various KDE applications.
Go Away Microsoft! The Netherlands is Quietly Building Its Own GitHub Replacement
government agencies are already signing up
Latest Issues of Linux Magazine
With partial paywall
Announcing the new LibreOffice website!
LibreOffice’s website is the main source of information about the software (and project), and typically has 45,000 – 65,000 visitors every day
I stopped being afraid of Linux terminal commands once Claude started explaining them
I recently turned my RUST-server mini PC into a fully blown Linux machine running Linux Mint
Linux inherited Unix's superpower, and developers can't let it go
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Games: Stop Killing Games, Layoffs, and Writing About Computer Games
Linux-centric roundup
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.4, Linux 6.18.27, and Linux 6.12.86
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.4 kernel
Strawberry is ripe for managing music collections
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Development leftovers
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Luckfox has expanded its Linux SBC lineup with the new Aura
LWN on Kernel Space (Linux)
Outside paywall today
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