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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 09, 2026



Quoting: A Simple One-Click Mitigation for ‘Copy Fail’ and ‘Dirty Frag’ for Debian, Ubuntu, Mint, and Other Debian‑Based Distros - FOSS Force —

Yikes! First there was Copy Fail, now there’s Dirty Frag. That’s two — count ’em — two Linux vulnerabilities that could give bad guys root access to your computer at once. Well, there’s actually three, but to explain that would get too complicated for what I’m here for.

It’s beginning to make me feel a little bit like the old days when I was chained to Windows.

Anyway, I have good news for people who use Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or other Debian-based distros, but first I need to get from here to there.

Like about every other Linux-focused tech writer on the planet, I’ve already told you about the first exploit, Copy Fail, which we’ve known about for about a week now. That one’s already been fixed at the kernel level, but those fixed kernels are taking a long time winding their way into Linux distros’ update systems. Now there’s Dirty Frag, which essentially has the same result from a user perspective — it hands over root to an unprivileged bad guy — although it goes about it differently.