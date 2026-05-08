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today's howtos
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Vic Demuzere ☛ How I almost lost my backups
Some people argue that your production data (the copy stored on your laptop, for example) counts as one of those copies. I disagree. While it may be a copy of your current data, it's not a copy of your historical data. If I need to recover a file that I modified or deleted 2 years ago, my laptop won't have it.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install Python on Ubuntu 26.04
Install Python on Ubuntu 26.04 using the default Ubuntu packages, the deadsnakes PPA for alternate versions, or a source build. Includes pip and virtual environments.
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TecMint ☛ How to Create a Test File of Any Size in Linux
They solve the same problem in completely different ways, and the difference matters depending on what you’re trying to do.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Set Static IP Address on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Every Ubuntu server I have managed in production over the last ten years has had one thing in common: a static IP address.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Pangolin on Fedora 44
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Fastfetch on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable SSH on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
To enable SSH on Ubuntu Linux, confirm the OpenSSH server package is present, start the packaged SSH listener, allow the port through any active firewall, and test a real login before depending on remote access.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install AppImage on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
AppImage files are useful on Ubuntu when an application publishes a single portable download instead of an APT repository, Snap, Flatpak, or packaged .deb file.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to List Installed Packages on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Listing installed packages on Ubuntu becomes important as soon as a workstation, server, or VM has lived through several updates. A clean package inventory helps you spot what changed, rebuild another machine, and avoid guessing before cleanup or migration work.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Configure Static IP Address on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
A static IP address keeps SSH bookmarks, port-forwarding rules, DNS records, and self-hosted services from changing every time DHCP hands out a new lease.
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Linuxize ☛ SFTP Cheatsheet
Quick reference for the GNU/Linux sftp client, covering login, navigation, transfers, and remote file management over SSH
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Linuxize ☛ fdisk Cheatsheet
Quick reference for fdisk commands: list disks, create partition tables, add partitions, change partition types, write changes, and quit safely
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Make Use Of ☛ I turned off one background service and my Linux machine finally felt fast
I've got an older HP Pavilion laptop that runs ZorinOS, but it always feels a little sluggish after boot. The desktop appears fast enough, but it takes a while to feel less poky in the first minute or two after login. Like there's a bunch of stuff going on in the background making launching apps feel slower than it should. I figured it was just the hardware showing its age, but after some research, I found some terminal commands that helped me diagnose and then even fix some of the issues.