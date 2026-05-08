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statCounter Measures GNU/Linux in Iraqi Desktops and Laptops at About Half the "Market Share" of Windows
GNU/Linux at 6%, Windows at 13.5%:
In recent years certain parts of the world gravitated towards operating systems not controlled by the US. In Iraq, which has unpleasant history with the US, there are several GNU/Linux distros (domestic ones) and we've repeatedly taken note of a shift to Free software there. Maybe people won't buy Vista 11-"compatible" PCs (very expensive at the moment as components' prices soar) and instead replace Vista 10 or whatever with a modern operating system that respects sovereignty.
Image source: Flag of Iraq