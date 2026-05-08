programming leftovers

You probably should not accept this pull request. Version ranges for libraries are meant to be used for compatibility, not for security vulnerabilities. This is a key difference between libraries and applications: libraries should allow the greatest version ranges within the realms of compatibility and applications should only “allow” a single version of each dependency by using a lock file (requirements.txt with --hash, pylock.toml, uv.lock).

It's not the responsibility of library maintainers to force their users are using secure versions of dependencies that aren't directly managed by the library (such as by bundling). That is the responsibility of users.