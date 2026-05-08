news
Programming Leftovers
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KDAB ☛ Singleton Controllers in Times of Declarative QML
To make it easier to provide controller objects to QML, André Somers contributed some changes to QQmlEngine and the declarative registration code, so that you can now provide object instances to the QML engine to use as singletons.
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Licensing/PHP
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Unicorn Media ☛ The PHP License Is Dead; Long Live the BSD 3-Clause
The PHP Group retires its quirky, and partly non‑GPL‑compatible licenses in favor of the widely used BSD 3‑Clause.
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Seth Michael Larson ☛ Library dependency version specifiers aren't for fixing vulnerabilities
You probably should not accept this pull request. Version ranges for libraries are meant to be used for compatibility, not for security vulnerabilities. This is a key difference between libraries and applications: libraries should allow the greatest version ranges within the realms of compatibility and applications should only “allow” a single version of each dependency by using a lock file (requirements.txt with --hash, pylock.toml, uv.lock).
It's not the responsibility of library maintainers to force their users are using secure versions of dependencies that aren't directly managed by the library (such as by bundling). That is the responsibility of users.
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Rob Bowley ☛ Your SDLC is a power tool, not a compliance document - Rob Bowley
The Software Delivery Lifecycle (SDLC) document sitting in your governance folder is one of the most useful tools in the business. Most orgs never use it that way. They treat it as a compliance box ticking exercise, and teams see it as a governance burden at best.
The SDLC is a value stream. Once you appreciate this it becomes a power tool. It defines how an organisation turns concept into cash, and because it defines it, it’s also how you change it. Treat it as a compliance artefact and you’ve wasted one of the most powerful levers you have.
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L A F Pereira ☛ A new hash table for Lwan
For a long time, Lwan used to use a heavily modified version of the hash table from the kmod project. I was lightly involved with that project during its inception, so this seemed like a natural choice. Over the years, that hash table proved inneficient for the use cases in Lwan, so I began patching it to try and improve its performance; I succeeded in some cases, but the added complexity and years of technical debt eventually caught up with me, so things started failing.
I've wanted to try a different way of implementing a hash table, possibly using some kind of linear probing method, for a good while, so that's what I did.
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Python
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Speed-Optimized Python 3.14t on Debian Forky: A Clang-19 Build Guide (Assisted by Surveillance Giant Google AI)
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Henry Schreiner ☛ Python 3.15 -
Python 3.15 beta 1 is out! This is a really impactful release, with some really big additions. A new lazy import system, a powerful sampling profiler, not one but two new builtins, the usual color/types/errors updates, and lots of key changes for developers.
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Hacker News ☛ PyPI Packages Deliver ZiChatBot Malware via Zulip APIs on Windows and Linux
Cybersecurity researchers have discovered three packages on the Python Package Index (PyPI) repository that are designed to stealthily deliver a previously unknown malware family called ZiChatBot on Windows and Linux systems.
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Rust
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Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 650
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
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