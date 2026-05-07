news
'Linux' Foundation Openwashing Services for Fake-Coins, Slop, and Other Ponzi Schemes
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PR Newswire ☛ Linea Consortium Becomes Premier Member of Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust; Contributes Linea Stack as Newest Code Project [Ed: Nothing to do with Linux]
As a premier member, Linea Consortium takes on a governance role within LF Decentralized Trust. Declan Fox, Board Director of the Linea Consortium, joins the Governing Board alongside leaders from Consensys, DTCC, Hedera, Kaleido, OpenAssets, and Shielded Technologies.
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Linea Joins Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust
Linea Consortium has joined Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust as a premier member and contributed its core technology as a new open-source project. Also, Linea is now part of the foundation’s governance structure. Linea Consortium is a non-profit uniting leading Ethereum ecosystem institutions, formed to guide Linea's ecosystem growth and decentralization.
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Linux Foundation Consolidates MCP Under Agentic AI Foundation
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Biometric Update ☛ Harvard, Linux Foundation launch open-source wallet for selective data sharing
The internet is seeing a wide-scale push towards identity verification and age assurance, but the question remains: how can users ensure their privacy? Researchers at Harvard have developed their own solution, the Keyring wallet, an open-source identity verification tool that allows users to prove their identity with biometrics and choose which data they want to share with online platforms.