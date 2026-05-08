news
New/Existing Releases: EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.3.1, Debian-Based Parrot 7.2, Debian-Based Synex 13, and Arch-Based PrismLinux 2026.05.05
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Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Parrot 7.2 [Ed: The page has since been changed to cover a release of PrismLinux 2026.05.05]
The Parrot project has announced the availability of Parrot 7.2. The new version includes a fix for the Copy Fail Linux exploit, automated handling of Flatpak updates, and applies updates from the upstream Debian branch. [...]
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PrismLinux 2026.05.05 Released
Stable release featuring a redesigned installer, Plasma-based LiveCD with Wayland, GNOME 50 support, Kernel 7.0.0, xLibre migration, and a wide range of fixes and improvements.
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Unicorn Media ☛ Synex 13 Puts a Minimalist Spin on Debian for Work and Home
Built on Debian Trixie, Synex aims to cut post‑install busywork with sensible defaults, app choices up front, and a clean KDE Plasma experience.
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Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.3.1 released
Newcomers, please read the 7.3 announcement, it has a lot more information: [...]