news
Kernel Space: CPPC HighestFreq, Phomemo, and LVFS Sponsorship Announcement (IBM Ropes in Lenovo, Dell)
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Neowin ☛ Linux exposes important AMD Ryzen performance feature that's also heading to backdoored Windows 11
Linux has revealed a key AMD Ryzen performance feature that is being worked on. This enhancement is also expected to arrive in backdoored Windows 11 too.
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Over time, additional CPPC features have been added to the kernel, which include the recent "performance priority" feature that's on track for introduction in AMD's Zen 6 architecture (the company currently has the Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series on the desktop). As such, we expect Windows 11 26H2 and 27H2 to have optimizations for them.
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Linux mailing lists ☛ Add CPPC HighestFreq support
On some systems, the boost ratio cannot be accurately calculated using linear interpolation of CPPC performance values because the performance-to-frequency mapping is not linear across all cores.
This series introduces support for the CPPC HighestFreq register. This register is under a proposal with ASWG at the moment and trending for inclusion in ACPI 6.7.
This optionally provides the actual highest frequency eliminating the need for interpolation. When available, this frequency value is used for more accurate CPU capacity calculations and boost ratio determination.
This series brings the existing CPPC definitions up to ACPI 6.6 and then adds support for the ACPI 6.7 proposal.
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Barry Kauler ☛ Phomemo thermal printer drivers for Linux
I posted recently about purchasing a Phomemo P831 thermal transfer printer: [...]
I have made the Linux drivers into a PET package, this is for the full range of Phomemo thermal printers, and it will be builtin to the next release of EasyOS.
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GNOME ☛ IBM's Richard Hughes: LVFS Sponsorship Announcement
Some great news: I’m pleased to announce that both Dell and Lenovo have agreed to be premier sponsors for the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) as part of our new sustainability effort.