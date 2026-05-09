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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): WordPress News and Three Years in on the 11ty Bundle
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WordPress ☛ WordPress 7.0 Release Candidate 3
The third Release Candidate (“RC3”) for WordPress 7.0 is ready for download and testing! This version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites. Instead, it’s recommended that you evaluate RC3 on a test server and site.
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Joost de Valk ☛ If WordPress gets CPTs in Core, we also need custom fields
In her piece on Gutenberg 23.1, Rae Morey quoted my reaction to Jamie Marsland’s celebratory tweet about WordPress shipping a native UI for registering custom post types:
So… how long before we get this for custom fields too?
That was a tweet. This is the longer version.
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Bob Monsour ☛ Three years in on the 11ty Bundle
I'm finding it increasingly hard to believe that I've just completed 3 full years of building, refining, and maintaining the 11ty Bundle website. But here we are...
I wrote a recap of the 2nd year too.