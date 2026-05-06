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Latest Issues of Linux Magazine
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The Latest Quirky and Creative GNU/Linux Distros
This month we explore Zenclora OS 2.0, MocaccinoOS 26.03, NebiOS 10.2, and CachyOS 260308.
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Is the Ghost CMS Ready to Replace WordPress?
Ghost is a powerful CMS for beginners and professionals who want to grow a business around their content.
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Exploring the Matrix Communication Protocol
Corporate communication platforms might be convenient, but they put your privacy at risk. The Matrix open communication standard offers a different approach.
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FOSSPicks
This month we explore the top FOSS, including the ultimate FTP client, a 6502 Assembly Environment, and open source levels for Doom.
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Prime Numbers
As I write this, the San Francisco Superior Court has denied Amazon's motion for a summary judgment on a claim in its defense of a State of California lawsuit alleging anticompetitive behavior.
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Harden Your Systems with OpenSCAP
If you're operating a large collection of GNU/Linux servers, OpenSCAP can help with regular auditing and system hardening.
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Open Source Machine Translation Service
Run your own machine translation service with Argos Translate and LibreTranslate.
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Malware Problems in GNU/Linux App Stores
Fake cryptocurrency wallets in the Snap Store have cost users hundreds of thousands of dollars. A community project aims to create more transparency for Snap package users.
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Share Data Between Small Low-End Devices
With memcached, you can establish communication between Arduinos, Pi Picos, handhelds, and other small microcontrollers.
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Manage Your Favorites with Linkwarden
Linkwarden lets you bookmark interesting web pages and saves copies in case the originals disappear.
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Managing Tech Use for Minors
Recent legislative bills put the burden of restricting minor use of technology onto operating systems, which has potential issues.
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An Amiga Emulator for the Raspberry Pi
Turn your Raspberry Pi 500 into an Amiga 500 with the Pimiga 5 Amiga emulator and gain access to a huge selection of Amiga games, demos, and applications.
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Open Source Licenses for Documents, Images, Audio/Video, Fonts, and Hardware
Linux users associate open source licenses with software, but a bevy of licenses are available for documents, images, audio/video, fonts, and hardware.
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An Hey Hi (AI) Bot Responds in WhatsApp Chats
To impress his WhatsApp friends, Mike Schilli builds a chatbot in Go that contacts Proprietary Chaffbot Company on demand and provides answers.
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Easy Peer-to-Peer File Sharing
Use qrcp and Warp to move files effortlessly between your GNU/Linux computer, your phone, and even remote systems, minus an account, cables, or network wrangling.
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Exploring the Next-Generation AerynOS
AerynOS takes a different path from traditional GNU/Linux distros while still providing a user-friendly environment.
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News
In the news: CIQ Releases Compatibility Catalog for Rocky Linux; KDE Gets Some Resuscitation; Ubuntu 26.04 Beta Arrives with Some Surprises; Ubuntu MATE Dev Leaving After 12 years; Kali GNU/Linux Waxes Nostalgic with BackTrack Mode; Gnome 50 Smooths Out NVIDIA GPU Issues; System76 Retools Thelio Desktop; and Some GNU/Linux Distros Skirt Age Verification Laws.
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Kernel News
Chronicler Zack Brown reports on isolating patch submissions by type, and quantum security.
Update
Late addition:
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Introduction
This month in GNU/Linux Voice.