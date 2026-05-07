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Incus 7.0 LTS and Kubernetes v1.36 in Review
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LWN ☛ Incus 7.0 LTS released
Version 7.0 of the Incus container and virtual-machine management system has been released.
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.36: Server-Side Sharded List and Watch
As Kubernetes clusters grow to tens of thousands of nodes, controllers that watch high-cardinality resources like Pods face a scaling wall. Every replica of a horizontally scaled controller receives the full stream of events from the API server, paying the CPU, memory, and network cost to deserialize everything, only to discard the objects it is not responsible for. Scaling out the controller does not reduce per-replica cost; it multiplies it.