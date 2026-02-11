news
CrossOver 26 Released
OMG Ubuntu ☛ CrossOver 26 Released with Wine 11.0 and NTSync Support
CodeWeavers has announced the release of CrossOver 26, the latest version of their paid software that lets you run backdoored Windows games and apps on GNU/Linux and macOS. CrossOver 26 ships with Wine 11.0, the latest stable version released in January 2026. It ships over 6,000 changes and fixes, plus NTSync support to improve performance in backdoored Windows games and applications and an improved Wayland drive with drag and drop support.
HowTo Geek ☛ CrossOver on Linux and Mac can now play more Windows games
CrossOver, the Windows app compatibility layer for Linux and Mac, just got a massive upgrade. The latest update is now based on Wine 11, allowing Borderlands 4, Helldivers 2, Starfield, and other games to finally work on Mac.
CrossOver uses the open-source Wine project as a foundation, and it shares some development efforts with Valve's Proton layer on Linux. However, it adds a different management interface on top of Wine's codebase, with pre-made containers for popular apps and games. It's an easier way to run Windows apps than a barebones Wine installation, and a great option for Windows gaming—especially on Mac, which still doesn't have Proton in Steam.