Brow6el - terminal web browser with graphics support - LinuxLinks
Brow6el is a full-featured web browser for the terminal using Chromium (CEF) with support for Sixel and Kitty graphics protocols.
Brow6el uses a vim-inspired modal keyboard interface with three modes. The current mode is always shown in the status bar (e.g., [S][T] for Standard mode with Tiled rendering).
This is free and open source software.
MicroPie - ultra-micro ASGI Python web framework - LinuxLinks
MicroPie is a fast, lightweight, modern Python web framework built on ASGI for asynchronous web applications.
Designed for flexibility and simplicity, it enables high-concurrency web apps with built-in WebSockets, session management, middleware, lifecycle event handling, and optional template rendering.
This is free and open source software.
nmrs - Rust API for NetworkManager over D-Bus - LinuxLinks
nmrs is a Rust API for NetworkManager over D-Bus. The goal is to provide a safe and simple high-level API for managing Wi-Fi connections on Linux systems, built on zbus for reliable D-Bus communication.
The project is divided into the following crates:
nmrs: The core library providing NetworkManager bindings and Wi-Fi management API. nmrs-gui: A Wayland-compatible GTK4 graphical interface for NetworkManager.
This is free and open source software.
mufetch - neofetch-style CLI for music - LinuxLinks
mufetch displays beautiful music information with cover art in your terminal. Search for tracks, albums, or artists.
This is free and open source software.
Vi Mongo - streamlines managing MongoDB databases - LinuxLinks
Vi Mongo is an intuitive Terminal User Interface (TUI) application designed to streamline and simplify the management of MongoDB databases.
Emphasizing ease of use without sacrificing functionality, Vi Mongo offers a user-friendly command-line experience for database administrators and developers alike.
This is free and open source software.
termshot - generate screenshots of your terminal - LinuxLinks
termshot generate beautiful screenshots of your terminal, from your terminal.
termshot reads the console output and renders an output image that resembles a user interface window. It’s inspired by some other web-based tools like carbon.now.sh, and codekeep.io/screenshot. Unlike those tools, termshot does not blindly apply syntax highlighting to some provided text; instead it reads the ANSI escape codes (“rich text”) logged by most command-line tools and uses it to generate a high-fidelity “screenshot” of your terminal output.
This is free and open source software that runs under Linux and macOS.
dotool - simulate input - LinuxLinks
dotool reads actions from stdin and simulates keyboard/mouse input using Linux’s uinput module. It works systemwide and supports keyboard layouts.
This is free and open source software.
Kiri:Moto - browser-based Slicer for 3D printers, CNC mills, and Laser cutters - LinuxLinks
Kiri:Moto is a unique browser-based slicer for 3D printing and a tool-path generator for CNC mills and laser cutters.
Kiri:Moto is focused on privacy, performance, and ease-of-use. OBJ, STL, and 3MF files import natively. SVG, JPG, and PNG files are auto-extruded into 3D parts.
Kiri:Moto has been in continuous development since 2013. It typically gets new development releases a few times a week and major releases every 4-8 weeks.
This is free and open source software.
S3QL - file system that stores all its data online - LinuxLinks
S3QL is a full featured UNIX file system that is conceptually indistinguishable from a local file system like ext4. Furthermore, S3QL has additional features like compression encryption, data de-duplication, immutable trees and snapshotting which make it especially suitable for online backup and archival.
S3QL is designed to favor simplicity and elegance over performance and feature-creep. Care has been taken to make the source code as readable and serviceable as possible. Solid error detection and error handling have been included from the very first line, and S3QL comes with extensive automated test cases for all its components.
This is free and open source software
RonDO - terminal productivity app - LinuxLinks
RonDO is a modern terminal productivity app that combines task management with a daily journal.
This is free and open source software
RustConn - manage remote connections - LinuxLinks
RustConn is a connection orchestrator for Linux with a GTK4/Wayland-native interface.
It brings SSH, RDP, VNC, SPICE, Telnet, Serial, Kubernetes, and Zero Trust connections under one roof — with embedded Rust clients where possible and seamless integration with external tools where needed.
This is free and open source software.
CLIAMP - retro terminal music player inspired by Winamp - LinuxLinks
I find myself spending more and more of my time in the terminal. Using terminal-based software isn’t an exercise in nostalgia , it’s a deliberate choice grounded in efficiency, precision, and reliability. In many cases, it offers a genuine productivity advantage.
Linux already boasts a rich selection of terminal music players, yet there is always space for another addition.
CLIAMP is billed as a retro-inspired terminal music player influenced by the classic Winamp 2.x era. It supports a wide range of audio formats, including MP3, WAV, FLAC, OGG, AAC, ALAC, Opus, and WMA, and features a real-time spectrum visualizer, a fully adjustable 10-band parametric equalizer, and comprehensive playlist management. It’s free and open source software.