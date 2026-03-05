news
LWN's Latest: Kernel, PostgreSQL Insider Works for Microsoft, and Network Time Protocol (NTP)
As ye clone(), so shall ye AUTOREAP [LWN.net]
The facilities provided by the kernel for the management of processes have evolved considerably in the last few years, driven mostly by the advent of the pidfd API. A pidfd is a file descriptor that refers to a process; unlike a process ID, a pidfd is an unambiguous handle for a process; that makes it a safer, more deterministic way of operating on processes. Christian Brauner, who has driven much of the pidfd-related work, is proposing two new flags for the clone3() system call, one of which changes the kernel's security model in a somewhat controversial way.
The existing CLONE_PIDFD flag was added (by Brauner) for the 5.2 kernel release; it causes clone3() to create and return a pidfd for the newly created process (or thread). That gives the parent process a handle on its child from the outset. This pidfd can be used to, among other things, detect when the child has exited and obtain its exit status.
Modernizing swapping: virtual swap spaces [LWN.net]
The kernel's unloved but performance-critical swapping subsystem has been undergoing multiple rounds of improvement in recent times. Recent articles have described the addition of the swap table as a new way of representing the state of the swap cache, and the removal of the swap map as the way of tracking swap space. Work in this area is not done, though; this series from Nhat Pham addresses a number of swap-related problems by replacing the new swap table structures with a single, virtual swap space.
No hardware memory isolation for BPF programs [LWN.net]
On February 12, Yeoreum Yun posted a suggestion for an improvement to the security of the kernel's BPF implementation: use memory protection keys to prevent unauthorized access to memory by BPF programs. Yun wanted to put the topic on the list for discussion at the Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit in May, but the lack of engagement makes that unlikely. They also have a patch set implementing some of the proposed changes, but has not yet shared that with the mailing list. Yun's proposal does not seem likely to be accepted in its current form, but the kernel has added hardware-based hardening options in the past, sometimes after substantial discussion.
When a modern CPU needs to turn a virtual address into a physical address, it does so by consulting a page table. This table also dictates whether the memory in question is readable, writable, executable, accessible by user space, etc. Page tables have a multi-level structure, requiring several pointer indirections to find the actual entry for a page of memory. To avoid the overhead of following these indirections on every memory access, the CPU keeps a cache of recently accessed entries called the translation lookaside buffer (TLB).
The second half of the 7.0 merge window [LWN.net]
The 7.0 merge window closed on February 22 with 11,588 non-merge commits total, 3,893 of which came in after the article covering the first half of the merge window. The changes in the second half were weighted toward bug fixes over new features, which is usual. There were still a handful of surprises, however, including 89 separate tiny code-cleanup changes from different people for the rtl8723bs driver, a number that surprised Greg Kroah-Hartman. It's unusual for a WiFi-chip driver to receive that much attention, especially a staging driver that is not yet ready for general use.
Lessons on attracting new contributors from 30 years of PostgreSQL [LWN.net]
The annual PGConf.dev developer's conference is also working well to feed the "soul" of the project, she said. It is now in its third year, and its organizers have been doing ""a lot of experimentation with different formats and how to make it easier for new contributors to get involved with the project"".
An effort to secure the Network Time Protocol [LWN.net]
The Network Time Protocol (NTP) debuted in 1985; it is a universally used, open specification that is deeply important for all sorts of activities we take for granted. It also, despite a number of efforts, remains stubbornly unsecured. Ruben Nijveld presented work at FOSDEM 2026 to speed adoption of the thus-far largely ignored standard for securing NTP traffic: IETF's RFC-8915 that specifies Network Time Security (NTS) for NTP.
I was not able to attend FOSDEM this year, but I watched the video for the talk in order to put together this article.
According to Nijveld, NTP is ""fundamentally a broken protocol. It is a protocol that is fundamentally insecure"". His employer, the Dutch nonprofit Trifecta Tech Foundation, is testing technologies that would make it easier for pool.ntp.org, and other large-scale time servers, to adopt NTS. That work is receiving additional funding from ICANN and other interested parties, he said. The foundation's specialty is improving open-source infrastructure software, and Nijveld himself is an expert on time synchronization software, having worked on or with ntpd-rs, and Statime for the IEEE's Precision Time Protocol.