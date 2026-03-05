LWN's Latest: Kernel, PostgreSQL Insider Works for Microsoft, and Network Time Protocol (NTP)

The facilities provided by the kernel for the management of processes have evolved considerably in the last few years, driven mostly by the advent of the pidfd API. A pidfd is a file descriptor that refers to a process; unlike a process ID, a pidfd is an unambiguous handle for a process; that makes it a safer, more deterministic way of operating on processes. Christian Brauner, who has driven much of the pidfd-related work, is proposing two new flags for the clone3() system call, one of which changes the kernel's security model in a somewhat controversial way.

The existing CLONE_PIDFD flag was added (by Brauner) for the 5.2 kernel release; it causes clone3() to create and return a pidfd for the newly created process (or thread). That gives the parent process a handle on its child from the outset. This pidfd can be used to, among other things, detect when the child has exited and obtain its exit status.