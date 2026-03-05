Web and Standards

This worked, but it annoyed photographers. Unfortunately, sRGB isn’t a great choice for color photography. It has a relatively narrow gamut; it can’t actually represent most of the greens that people can see. It’s also not a great space for editing pictures.Averaging two numerical color values in sRGB doesn’t quite give you the visual result that you’d expect all the time. So the usual color-managed photography workflow was to edit images in some ideal, large-gamut color profile, then save “real” images in a wider-gamut space like AdobeRGB, and finally export an 8-bit JPEG in sRGB for sharing online.

But, while it wasn’t ideal, it was Good Enough. So, I stopped paying attention to colors on the web 15 years ago. Just about everyone else did too.

So I was kind of shocked to discover recently that this had all quietly changed over the past few years. We’re almost at a point where we can (and should) retire sRGB, at least for photography and video.

There are a few developments that have been quietly pushing us forward behind the scenes: [...]