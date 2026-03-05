news
Web and Standards
Remkus de Vries ☛ Response Headers and Everything You Should Know About Them
Before we talk about specific headers, it helps to understand what headers actually are. Every time a browser requests something from a server, the request and the response contain two parts. The first part is the visible content, like HTML, JSON, images, or CSS. The second part is a set of small metadata instructions called headers. These headers travel along with the request and response and tell the systems involved how the data should be handled.
Chromium
Security Week ☛ Google Plans Two-Week Release Schedule for Chrome
Starting September 2026, new Chrome iterations will be released twice as fast, part of a two-week cycle.
Standards
Scott Laird ☛ The End of SRGB Is Neigh: HDR Images and Video on the Web in 2026
This worked, but it annoyed photographers. Unfortunately, sRGB isn’t a great choice for color photography. It has a relatively narrow gamut; it can’t actually represent most of the greens that people can see. It’s also not a great space for editing pictures.Averaging two numerical color values in sRGB doesn’t quite give you the visual result that you’d expect all the time. So the usual color-managed photography workflow was to edit images in some ideal, large-gamut color profile, then save “real” images in a wider-gamut space like AdobeRGB, and finally export an 8-bit JPEG in sRGB for sharing online.
But, while it wasn’t ideal, it was Good Enough. So, I stopped paying attention to colors on the web 15 years ago. Just about everyone else did too.
So I was kind of shocked to discover recently that this had all quietly changed over the past few years. We’re almost at a point where we can (and should) retire sRGB, at least for photography and video.
There are a few developments that have been quietly pushing us forward behind the scenes: [...]
Kevin McDonald ☛ HTTP/2 From Scratch: Part 3
In the last two posts, we established a raw TCP connection, navigated the TLS handshake with ALPN to select “h2”, and built a parser that can read the 9-byte frames of an HTTP/2 connection. We have a synchronized, acknowledged connection. Now it’s time to do what we came for: request a web page.
This is where HTTP/2 departs dramatically from its predecessor. There is no GET / HTTP/1.1. Instead, we enter the world of compressed headers, pseudo-headers, and stateful tables. This is the world of HPACK: Header Compression for HTTP/2.
