NVIDIA 595 Linux Graphics Driver Promises Wayland 1.20 Support, Beta Out Now
NVIDIA 595 promises support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap and VK_EXT_present_timing Vulkan extensions, support for Wayland 1.20, support for DRI3 1.2, and a new application profile that allows CUDA-using apps to reach P0 PState.
NVIDIA 595 also promises to improve the performance of recreating Vulkan swapchains, which helps prevent stuttering when resizing Vulkan app windows, and updates the driver to allow nvidia-smi to reset GPUs while nvidia-drm is loaded with the modeset=1 parameter enabled.