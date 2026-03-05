news

Quoting: Escuelas Linux is a distribution based on Bodhi Linux - LinuxLinks —

Escuelas Linux is a lightweight Linux distribution designed specifically for educational environments. It provides a complete computing platform for schools, teachers, and students, with a large collection of preinstalled educational software covering subjects from early learning to advanced science and programming.

The project focuses on promoting the use of free and open source software in education, delivering a ready-to-use system that requires minimal configuration. All applications are preconfigured and optimized for classroom environments, allowing students and educators to start working immediately after installation.