GNU/Linux Applications: Cine, Hyprland, and More

Highlights of OpenVPN 2.7 include support for the new upstream DCO Linux kernel module, which will be available in future upstream kernel releases, multi-socket support to handle multiple addresses/ports/protocols within one server, mbedTLS 4 support, and TLS 1.3 support with bleeding-edge mbedTLS versions.

IPFire DBL is designed to organize millions of domains into specific threat categories, based on your security and content policies, including malware, phishing, advertising, pornography, gambling, games, social networks, violence, piracy, dating, Smart TV, and DNS-over-HTTPS.

Coming one and a half months after Parrot 7.0, the Parrot 7.1 release introduces a new spin that uses the lightweight Enlightenment graphical environment, in addition to the MATE and LXQt desktops, and improves the management of the software repositories with Mirror Director.

After being in development for more than a year, the MythTV 36.0 release introduces support for the latest and greatest FFmpeg 8 open-source multimedia framework, which introduces major advancements in hardware acceleration and codec support for next-generation video management.

Highlights of GNU Binutils 2.46 include support for AMD Zen6 processors, support for the sdtrig 1.0 and ssstrict 1.0 RISC-V standard extensions, and support for the remaining ARMv9.6 instructions via the +sme-mop4, +sme-tmop, +ssve-bitperm, and +ssve-fexpa extensions.

Based on the recently released Linux 6.19 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.19 kernel is here to clean up newly-added firmware loading support in SDCA sound, clean up multiple new dts files, and remove the cleaning up of the STM C8SECTPFE DVB driver, which was removed upstream.

The pearOS 26.2 release doubles down on the liquid gel design to offer users a fluid, cohesive look and feel along with redesigned dock and launchpad, an “arc” effect to the Downloads folder, smoother animations, cleaner feedback, and a more consistent feel across the system.