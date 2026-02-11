news
GNU/Linux Applications: Cine, Hyprland, and More
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Cine is a sleek, MPV-powered video player for GNOME
Cine is a new GTK4/libadwaita video player for GNU/Linux using an MPV backend. We take a look at the app as Ubuntu 26.04 prepares to swap Totem for Showtime.
-
ZDNet ☛ I tried Hyprland on 4 different Linux distros that were all easy to use - one stood out most
Hyprland. Other than the missing "e," what makes this so special?
First off, it's a relatively newish Linux desktop. Second, it's not so much a desktop as it is a dynamic tiling Wayland compositor (aka "window manager"). Third, it's a perfect combination of modernity and old-school Linux desktops that makes it appealing to users of all sorts… even the average user.
OK, some might consider the above statement somewhat bold. Considering Hyprland is a window manager that eshews the mouse in favor of the keyboard. Sure, you can use the mouse for some actions, but the majority of Hyprland is controlled by the keyboard.
-
Cybernews ☛ Linux users finally get full WhatsApp functionality – but not a dedicated app
WhatsApp is rolling out voice and video calls on the web, a welcome move for Linux users who still don’t have a dedicated desktop app for the platform.
The Meta-owned messaging platform will allow users to make calls directly from the web client, according to WABetaInfo, which reported that the feature is already available to some beta users.
The functionality has been in development for about a year, with initial rollout focusing on individual chats. It will allow users to place both voice and video calls without installing the desktop app.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #26.03: Docker Labs, LLVM Debugging, 3-2-1 Backups and More
Docker course got enhanced.
-
It's FOSS ☛ This Tool Brings macOS-Style Installer for AppImages on Linux
AppManager offers drag-and-drop AppImage management.