The key insight from Part 1 was that all these tools separate metadata from data, using techniques like copy-on-write and pointer manipulation. But the devil is in the details. Some tools version entire data lakes, others focus on databases. Some support full merge workflows, others prioritize instant forking. Understanding these trade-offs will help you choose the right solution for your stack.

There will be gaps, and implementations are changing fast, so take it with a grain of salt. But this should give you a good overview of what’s out there, and help you invest more time in the ones that fit your use case best.

Let’s get into it.