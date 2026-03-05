today's leftovers

news
Desktop/Laptop
Make Use Of ☛ I can't use Linux as my daily driver anymore
This isn't about Windows being better than Linux, nor is it about Linux being the ultimate. I have used Windows since Windows XP, and I have been through every version up to Windows 11. However, Windows 11 was the first Windows OS that wasn't my daily driver. I replaced it with Linux Mint, after stints with Ubuntu, Fedora, and a dozen other distributions I can't recall, including an adventure into Kali Linux.
Audiocasts/Shows
Graham Cluley ☛ Smashing Security podcast #457: How a cybersecurity boss framed his own employee • Graham Cluley
When a top cybersecurity firm discovered it had a leak, you would expect the FBI to be called. Instead, the person put in charge of the investigation was the actual leaker… who promptly sent an innocent colleague into a career-ending ambush.
The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show: Ask Noah Show 481
This week Noah gives an update on the Chinesium access controller, Steve has a problem with 7.1 audio and works out a solution with Noah, and of course your feedback!
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
-
Klara ☛ Designing OpenZFS Storage for Independence
Designing OpenZFS storage independence requires more than open source software. Learn how pool architecture, failure domain planning, and migration strategy protect sovereignty and eliminate vendor lock-in.
Valtteri Lehtinen ☛ Harjus v4 adds kernel bypass and more
After releasing the triangular arbitrage trading bot Harjus under MIT license and publishing a write-up on my journey last year, I took a brief stint of working on other stuff. However, I was constantly feeling that I had given up too early, when there were still major optimizations that could be enough to turn a profit.
My previous write-up had caught the eye of multiple aspirational arbitrageurs who, to my pleasure, contacted me in search of advice.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Android Police ☛ I moved all my 'secret' group chats to this privacy-focused app, and I'm never going back
So, over the last few months I've been moving all my personal chats over to Signal.
While Signal doesn't get quite as much attention as it used to a few years ago, it still remains a solid platform for the task at hand.
