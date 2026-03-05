Concerns About Zach being Benevolent Dictator for Life (BDFL) and Eleventy's Direction

The core of Eleventy is supposed to remain open source, and they will add some paid features — a perfectly cromulent model for funding open source projects. I’m also glad of the possibility that Eleventy’s governance will no longer rely on Zach being Benevolent Dictator for Life (BDFL). I think Zach has shown a lot of maturity in the way he’s managed Eleventy over the years, I just think that Eleventy reached a point a few years ago where it needed a more mature governance model than a BDFL. Aside from governance, this also means that Eleventy has a better long-term outlook; there’s less risk of the project being abandoned because the one person working on it burns out or loses interest.