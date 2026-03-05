news
Concerns About Zach being Benevolent Dictator for Life (BDFL) and Eleventy's Direction
W Evan Sheehan ☛ Eleventy is Now Build Awesome?
The core of Eleventy is supposed to remain open source, and they will add some paid features — a perfectly cromulent model for funding open source projects. I’m also glad of the possibility that Eleventy’s governance will no longer rely on Zach being Benevolent Dictator for Life (BDFL). I think Zach has shown a lot of maturity in the way he’s managed Eleventy over the years, I just think that Eleventy reached a point a few years ago where it needed a more mature governance model than a BDFL. Aside from governance, this also means that Eleventy has a better long-term outlook; there’s less risk of the project being abandoned because the one person working on it burns out or loses interest.
Martin Hähne ☛ RSVP Eleventy
The static site generator Eleventy is now (soon?) known as "Build Awesome" which is a terrible, terrible name and seems to suggest a bad trajectory for this project. I share much of the thoughts of Brennan Kenneth Brown on the matter: [...]
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Au revoir, Eleventy
It’s going to a direction I won’t follow. Almost everything in that campaign is making me feel that the direction is not towards something I care about. It’s corporate, it’s product and it’s about features I don’t care about. While I don’t believe big changes will come to the core static site generator, I’ve seen this kind of change enough times to know when it’s my time to part ways.
1.5 years ago I wrote about how it’s important for me that I have limited amount of external dependencies for building my website: [...]