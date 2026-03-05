Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Tux Machines

Tor Project blog

Arti 2.1.0 released: Relay and RPC development.

This release contains a lot of behind-the-scenes work on relay support and on RPC development. While Arti still cannot run as a relay, we are making good progress, and we think it will soon be ready for Arti developers to test it as a middle relay.

9to5Linux

NVIDIA 595 Linux Graphics Driver Promises Wayland 1.20 Support, Beta Out Now

NVIDIA 595 promises support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap and VK_EXT_present_timing Vulkan extensions, support for Wayland 1.20, support for DRI3 1.2, and a new application profile that allows CUDA-using apps to reach P0 PState.

KDE Gear 25.12.3 Brings Improvements to Merkuro, Calligra, Kasts, and Other Apps

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.12.2, the KDE Gear 25.12.3 release is here to improve the Merkuro calendar app by fixing a crash that occurred when creating a new incidence or editing an existing one, as well as various other small issues affecting TODOs, Hourly View, and the “Show all”/”Hide all” button.

T2 Linux 26.3 Is Out with Fully Reproducible Wayland-Based KDE Plasma Experience

T2 Linux 26.3 promises a fully reproducible, consistent, and cross-compiled modern Wayland-based KDE Plasma experience on all supported architectures, including x86_64, AArch64, IA-64, PowerPC64/PowerPC64le, RISC-V64 (including RVA32 profile), UltraSPARC64, and i686.

Linux Mint Devs Prep Wayland-Native Cinnamon Screensaver for Linux Mint 23

Work on the new Cinnamon screensaver kicked off last month, and it looks like it’s already prepared for the upcoming Linux Mint 23 release, due out in July-August 2026 based on Canonical’s upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) long-term supported operating system series.

Ubuntu, Fedora, Linux Mint Eye Age Verification Amid California Law Backlash

The upcoming law mandates that OS providers and application developers implement age verification measures to protect minors online, which includes collecting age information during account setup and providing age bracket signals to devs when apps are downloaded.

Nitrux 6.0 Released with Linux 6.19, New Login Screen, Rescue Mode, and More

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 6.0 ships with the Hyprland 0.53.3 dynamic tiling Wayland compositor by default, which includes updated components like Hypr utilities, Hyprlock, Hyprpaper, Hypridle, and Hyprsysteminfo, as well as updated desktop configuration.

KDE Plasma 6.6.2 Improves Support for High-Resolution Mice on Remote Desktops

Coming a week after KDE Plasma 6.6.1 and two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6, the KDE Plasma 6.6.2 release is here to improve support for mice with high-resolution scroll wheels in the built-in remote desktop (RDP) server, and change the “Show virtual [network] connections” setting so that it no longer requires a reboot.

LinuxGizmos.com

Engicam introduces SmarCore iQ6 SMARC module with Dragonwing IQ-6

Engicam has introduced the SmarCore iQ6, a SMARC 2.2 system-on-module based on the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-6 Series. The module targets industrial, IoT, and edge computing applications requiring a compact embedded platform with multimedia and AI capabilities.

Grinn ReneSOM-V2H module runs Renesas RZ/V2H vision AI processor

Polish embedded systems company Grinn has introduced the ReneSOM-V2H, described as the world’s smallest SoM based on the Renesas RZ/V2H processor. Measuring 37 × 42.6 mm, the module targets edge AI and vision-based systems such as smart cameras, robotics platforms, and industrial inspection devices.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—February

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

Cultivating Future Internet Advocates and Leaders: The Internet Society Community Advocacy Fellowship

The Internet needs committed proponents around the world to build and protect it—to connect the unconnected, stop threats, and advocate for it. At the Internet Society, we understand that advancing our mission depends on a strong community of global Internet champions equipped with the skills and knowledge to tackle challenges, flag threats, and drive positive change locally. 

This ancient Linux tool is still better than modern alternatives
If you spend some time working with Linux, you will inevitably end up running a curl command
5 Linux desktop features Windows still can’t replicate properly
However, compared with Linux, there are still concrete architectural differences
KeePass Released 2.61 with One-Time Password & Other Improvements
KeePass password safe released new 2.61 version on Wednesday
Why Linux Users Love to Hate Ubuntu
Ubuntu may not be perfect, but the amount of hate it receives from Linux users is often exaggerated
After decades of Windows, Linux made me love using an OS again
Springtime is Here [original]
Motorola Partners With GrapheneOS to Bring Google-Free Android Alternative to Future Phones
7 things I stopped installing on Linux (and my system is better for it)
Most Linux distros give you a ridiculous amount of freedom
Escuelas Linux is a distribution based on Bodhi Linux
Escuelas Linux is a lightweight Linux distribution designed specifically for educational environments
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.6, Linux 6.18.16, Linux 6.12.75, Linux 6.6.128, Linux 6.1.165, Linux 5.15.202, and Linux 5.10.252
Open-source Discord alternatives
For everyone who doesn't want or need a Discord-like "modern" chat experience — IRC will always be an option
FSF Advertises Stallman Talk in Ostschweizer Fachhochschule Campus in Rapperswil-Jona Next Monday [original]
Red Hat No Longer Behaves Like a Linux Company, IBM Makes it Promote Slop and Microsoft "Windows Licensing"
You’re wasting your money if you’re paying for these Android apps
Stop! These 4 Linux distros are not as safe as you think for beginners
The best thing about Linux is that it has something for everyone
A Linux gaming handheld just got indefinitely postponed because of spiking hardware prices
The OrangePi Neo was going to be an exciting launch for fans of both portable gaming and open-source software
This might be the most interesting new Linux distro right now
Linux distros come and go
I installed NixOS on my daily driver, but I went back to Fedora in a week
Fedora holds a big, big place in my heart. Fedora KDE was the operating system that finally got me to ditch Windows around September 2025
3 lessons I learned after replacing my Windows PC with a Linux laptop
I've been running Linux on a laptop for several years now
My Linux PC was lagging until I tried this boring fix
Linux has a reputation for being lean, efficient, and quietly smug about it
MaxOr OS – European open-source operating system
MaxOr OS is a Debian Linux–based distribution designed to provide a highly optimized
Linux Q83 – Debian-based Linux distribution
LinuxQ83 is a desktop Linux distribution built on Debian Stable
Memerist is a new desktop meme generator for Linux
Memerist, a new(ish) native meme generator for Linux
The Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS Upgrade is here!
Starting today, Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS users will receive an in-OS upgrade notification for the new Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS release
GIMP 3.2 issues third release candidate with fresh fixes
GIMP 3.2 RC3 is now available for testing, giving users an opportunity to try the image editor’s upcoming features ahead of the stable release
Spirit OS – lightweight remaster of Tiny Core Linux
Spirit OS is a lightweight remaster of Tiny Core Linux 16.2 aimed at breathing life into very old 32-bit computers (legacy BIOS / no UEFI)
Eliza Linux – curated distribution based on Debian
Eliza Linux is a personal, curated Linux distribution built on top of Debian Stable
Keep Android Open
Google has announced that, soon, anyone looking to develop Android apps will have to first register centrally with Google
Bad faith: Hugo Roy knew FSFE impersonating FSF before French tribunal, colleagues deceived
Lawyers are generally not responsible for the crimes of their clients. If the client lies in court and if the lawyer does not know about the lie then the lawyer can't be held responsible.
Rocky Linux becomes KDE's newest Patron
Rocky Linux is a stable, community-driven, and production-ready Linux distribution designed to be fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Writing in Liberty About Software Liberty [original]
Yesterday we spoke to politicians and heard back. We intend to write a lot more about Software Freedom, as it is a matter of public interest and National Security.
Motorola announces a partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation
Motorola has announced that it will be working with the GrapheneOS Foundation
Love to customize your Linux desktop? This lightweight distro is great fun for newbies and experts
See what makes the Debian-based BunsenLabs Carbon such a worthy successor to CrunchBang Linux
Why There Are Microsoft Layoffs This Year [original]
What we Microsoft have left to sell?
It's Not a Crime to Advocate GNU/Linux [original]
At the end of the day, what we have here is a struggling laws firm instrumentalising their clients in another continent
Plumbing Tux Machines [original]
The site is growing more popular this year
In Japan, Windows Fell to About 30% "Market Share", Mobile Grew Beyond 50% [original]
Now there are mass layoffs at Microsoft almost every month
The Harder They Attack Tux Machines, The More People Will Read Tux Machines [original]
Last week was a record week for us in Geminispace and this week we maintain similar momentum
Live distro Oreon 10-2603 intros the Centrio installer while switching from XFS to Btrfs
Oreon, the live Linux distro based on AlmaLinux and born in the USA, is back with a new update
Gram 1.0 released
The State of the Linux Desktop in 2026: A Love Letter from a Prodigal Penguin
I started using GNU/Linux somewhere around 2005-2006
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.0 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel series.
Texinfo 7.3 released
GNU Project: We have released version 7.3 of Texinfo, the GNU documentation format.
Gentoo-based MocaccinoOS 26.03 now available with the 6.12.74 kernel and various other updates
I finally deleted all my Android's bloatware, and it feels like a new phone
I used the new Linux Terminal on Android and I'm impressed
Android has always been built on a Linux kernel, but for the first time
Orange Pi Neo Linux-powered handheld gaming PC delayed indefinitely due to RAM & SSD increases
But it looks we’ll have to wait at least a little longer for the handheld to be released
Stay productive on any distro: 6 portable Linux apps I always keep on me
I do almost all my computer on Linux devices these days
Got an old PC? Omega Linux can make it feel new again - here's how
If you're looking for a distribution for an aging machine and you want to go with something other than a Ubuntu-based distribution
I finally ditched Ubuntu for a "niche" Linux distro—and I'm not going back
Do you feel like Ubuntu is holding you back, but switching feels too risky
Windows Measured at All-Time Low in Switzerland [original]
GNU/Linux is up again and Windows fell to new lows
FyshOS – lightweight but attractive Linux based OS
FyshOS is an experimental Debian-based Linux distribution built around the Fyne GUI toolkit and the FyneDesk desktop environment
This Month in KDE Apps
A lot of progress in Marknote and Drawy, a new homepage for Audiotube, and a rich text editor in NeoChat
Introducing matrixOS, an Immutable Gentoo-Based Linux Distro
It was only a matter of time before a developer decided one of the most challenging Linux distributions needed to be immutable
NebiOS turns your Linux desktop into a Google Workspace alternative - with one caveat
If the developers stick with it, NebiOS has the potential to become something truly special
