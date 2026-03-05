news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Vlad-Stefan Harbuz ☛ npmx: A Lesson in Open Source's Collaboration Feedback Loops
npmx is a brand new browser for npm packages, developed by the community. It doesn’t replace the npm package registry, it just offers another way to browse the packages in it.
Nolen Royalty ☛ yt-browse: a powerful youtube search TUI
I find searching within a youtube channel very frustrating. I can’t search specifically for playlists, or filter out shorts, or sort my search results in any way, or restrict my search to a specific date range, or…
yt-browse is a TUI that solves this for me. It pulls in all videos for a channel and then offers powerful local search with all the features that I want.
Andrew Nesbitt ☛ Package Management is Naming All the Way Down
Package managers are usually described by what they do: resolve dependencies, download code, build artifacts. But if you look at the structure of the system instead of the process, nearly every part of it is a naming problem, and the whole thing works because we’ve agreed on how to interpret strings at each layer and because a registry sits in the middle translating between them.
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Syslog-ng 4.11.0 packaging status
Committed users compile syslog-ng for themselves from source. However, most of us wait until a software is available as an easy-to-install package for our operating system of choice. In this blog post, you will see an overview on the available packages for syslog-ng 4.11.0.
[Repeat] Arduino ☛ New PLC IDE version 1.1.0 brings remote lifecycle management to Opta!
Since its launch in December 2022, the (free!) Arduino PLC IDE was designed to make automation easier, faster, and more approachable for engineers in any industry. Now in its 1.1.0 version, we are proud to say it is taking another leap forward in this direction!
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Dan Langille ☛ Moving MySQL databases into MariaDB
I had a problem with MySQL 8.4 recently. Eventually I gave up and resorted to moving to MariaDB. Switching applications because I hit a problem isn’t something I usually do lightly.
Education
APNIC ☛ Network Management session at APRICOT 2026: DNS logs, enterprise open source, and configuration management
The Network Management session at APRICOT 2026 brought together four presenters to share practical, data‑driven insights into how operators can better understand and optimize their networks.
Covering topics from DNS‑based analysis of Content Distribution Network (CDN) efficiency to open source zero-touch deployment solutions, the session highlighted how careful instrumentation and thoughtful tooling can reveal surprising truths about network behaviour, and guide more effective operational decisions.
GNU Projects
GNU ☛ pspp @ Savannah: PSPP 2.1.0 has been released.
I'm very pleased to announce the release of a new version of GNU PSPP. PSPP is a program for statistical analysis of sampled data. It is a free replacement for the proprietary program SPSS. Changes from 2.0.1 to 2.1.0:
Please send PSPP bug reports to bug-gnu-pspp@gnu.org.
