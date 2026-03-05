The Internet needs committed proponents around the world to build and protect it—to connect the unconnected, stop threats, and advocate for it. At the Internet Society, we understand that advancing our mission depends on a strong community of global Internet champions equipped with the skills and knowledge to tackle challenges, flag threats, and drive positive change locally.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

Coming a week after KDE Plasma 6.6.1 and two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6, the KDE Plasma 6.6.2 release is here to improve support for mice with high-resolution scroll wheels in the built-in remote desktop (RDP) server, and change the “Show virtual [network] connections” setting so that it no longer requires a reboot.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.12.2, the KDE Gear 25.12.3 release is here to improve the Merkuro calendar app by fixing a crash that occurred when creating a new incidence or editing an existing one, as well as various other small issues affecting TODOs, Hourly View, and the “Show all”/”Hide all” button.

This release contains a lot of behind-the-scenes work on relay support and on RPC development. While Arti still cannot run as a relay, we are making good progress, and we think it will soon be ready for Arti developers to test it as a middle relay.

news

After decades of Windows, Linux made me love using an OS again

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 05, 2026



The thought started as I began setting up KaOS. I was taking a look at the distro after it dropped KDE Plasma to see how it was shaping up, and in the live environment, I noticed a small cat icon running in the taskbar. As a cat enthusiast, I really wanted to add it to my Fedora Kinoite setup, so I looked it up, found that it was called CatWalk, and I added it to my toolbar. Now I have a little cat icon that runs faster when my CPU usage goes up, and I can combine it with an actual percentage so I can keep tabs on how hard it's working.

Ultimately, it was a very small app, and didn't revolutionise my Linux install or anything. However, it was fun. It reminded me of the days when I'd spent a ton of time on Windows 95 or 98 and enjoyed just how fun-loving those old Windows versions were. It's something that Microsoft slowly phased out of its operating systems, and while I can't pinpoint the exact moment Windows stopped being fun, I'd wager it was around the time they stopped adding Minesweeper as a default app. Seriously, why did Microsoft do that?

Read on