After decades of Windows, Linux made me love using an OS again
The thought started as I began setting up KaOS. I was taking a look at the distro after it dropped KDE Plasma to see how it was shaping up, and in the live environment, I noticed a small cat icon running in the taskbar. As a cat enthusiast, I really wanted to add it to my Fedora Kinoite setup, so I looked it up, found that it was called CatWalk, and I added it to my toolbar. Now I have a little cat icon that runs faster when my CPU usage goes up, and I can combine it with an actual percentage so I can keep tabs on how hard it's working.
Ultimately, it was a very small app, and didn't revolutionise my Linux install or anything. However, it was fun. It reminded me of the days when I'd spent a ton of time on Windows 95 or 98 and enjoyed just how fun-loving those old Windows versions were. It's something that Microsoft slowly phased out of its operating systems, and while I can't pinpoint the exact moment Windows stopped being fun, I'd wager it was around the time they stopped adding Minesweeper as a default app. Seriously, why did Microsoft do that?