KDE Gear 25.12.3 Brings Improvements to Merkuro, Calligra, Kasts, and Other Apps
Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.12.2, the KDE Gear 25.12.3 release is here to improve the Merkuro calendar app by fixing a crash that occurred when creating a new incidence or editing an existing one, as well as various other small issues affecting TODOs, Hourly View, and the "Show all"/"Hide all" button.
KDE Gear 25.12.3 also improves the Calligra office suite by fixing RTF encoding handling and documentation generation, fixes an issue in the KAlarm app where sound files are being played at the wrong volume when using VLC, and improves the Kasts podcast app to update the episode list when a feed is removed.