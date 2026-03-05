T2 Linux 26.3 promises a fully reproducible, consistent, and cross-compiled modern Wayland-based KDE Plasma experience on all supported architectures, including x86_64, AArch64, IA-64, PowerPC64/PowerPC64le, RISC-V64 (including RVA32 profile), UltraSPARC64, and i686.
Work on the new Cinnamon screensaver kicked off last month, and it looks like it’s already prepared for the upcoming Linux Mint 23 release, due out in July-August 2026 based on Canonical’s upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) long-term supported operating system series.
The upcoming law mandates that OS providers and application developers implement age verification measures to protect minors online, which includes collecting age information during account setup and providing age bracket signals to devs when apps are downloaded.
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series with CachyOS patches, Nitrux 6.0 ships with the Hyprland 0.53.3 dynamic tiling Wayland compositor by default, which includes updated components like Hypr utilities, Hyprlock, Hyprpaper, Hypridle, and Hyprsysteminfo, as well as updated desktop configuration.
Coming a week after KDE Plasma 6.6.1 and two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6, the KDE Plasma 6.6.2 release is here to improve support for mice with high-resolution scroll wheels in the built-in remote desktop (RDP) server, and change the “Show virtual [network] connections” setting so that it no longer requires a reboot.
Engicam has introduced the SmarCore iQ6, a SMARC 2.2 system-on-module based on the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-6 Series. The module targets industrial, IoT, and edge computing applications requiring a compact embedded platform with multimedia and AI capabilities.
Polish embedded systems company Grinn has introduced the ReneSOM-V2H, described as the world’s smallest SoM based on the Renesas RZ/V2H processor. Measuring 37 × 42.6 mm, the module targets edge AI and vision-based systems such as smart cameras, robotics platforms, and industrial inspection devices.