Retro/Hardware/Modding: Beelink, Arduino, BeagleBoard, and More

OpenVPN 2.7 Released with Support for DCO Linux Kernel Module, mbedTLS 4

Highlights of OpenVPN 2.7 include support for the new upstream DCO Linux kernel module, which will be available in future upstream kernel releases, multi-socket support to handle multiple addresses/ports/protocols within one server, mbedTLS 4 support, and TLS 1.3 support with bleeding-edge mbedTLS versions.

IPFire DBL Launches as a Community-Powered Domain Blocking for Everyone

IPFire DBL is designed to organize millions of domains into specific threat categories, based on your security and content policies, including malware, phishing, advertising, pornography, gambling, games, social networks, violence, piracy, dating, Smart TV, and DNS-over-HTTPS.

Parrot 7.1 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with Enlightenment Spin, Updated Tools

Coming one and a half months after Parrot 7.0, the Parrot 7.1 release introduces a new spin that uses the lightweight Enlightenment graphical environment, in addition to the MATE and LXQt desktops, and improves the management of the software repositories with Mirror Director.

MythTV 36.0 Open-Source Media Center Is Out Now with Support for FFmpeg 8

After being in development for more than a year, the MythTV 36.0 release introduces support for the latest and greatest FFmpeg 8 open-source multimedia framework, which introduces major advancements in hardware acceleration and codec support for next-generation video management.

GNU Binutils 2.46 Adds Support for AMD Zen6 CPUs, SFrame v3, and More

Highlights of GNU Binutils 2.46 include support for AMD Zen6 processors, support for the sdtrig 1.0 and ssstrict 1.0 RISC-V standard extensions, and support for the remaining ARMv9.6 instructions via the +sme-mop4, +sme-tmop, +ssve-bitperm, and +ssve-fexpa extensions.

GNU Linux-Libre 6.19 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the recently released Linux 6.19 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.19 kernel is here to clean up newly-added firmware loading support in SDCA sound, clean up multiple new dts files, and remove the cleaning up of the STM C8SECTPFE DVB driver, which was removed upstream.

pearOS 26.2 Released with Liquid Gel Design, Wayland Session, and More

The pearOS 26.2 release doubles down on the liquid gel design to offer users a fluid, cohesive look and feel along with redesigned dock and launchpad, an “arc” effect to the Downloads folder, smoother animations, cleaner feedback, and a more consistent feel across the system.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 8th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

It’s getting increasingly hard to know what and who you can trust online. Scams are becoming more sophisticated. Disinformation more viral. Add in surveillance and data breaches, and the stakes of being online have never been higher, even as the Internet has become a necessity of daily life. 

30 Years of Section 230: Why We Still Need It for a Safer Internet

This month marks the 30th anniversary of a section of United States law that has been called “the 26 words that created the Internet.” 

Cangaroo open-source CAN bus analyzer supports SocketCAN and CAN-FD on Linux

The tool works with a wide range of interfaces supported by the kernel, including SocketCAN devices, CANable and Candlelight adapters, and network-based tools such as CANblaster over UDP. This allows users to test with virtual CAN interfaces or connect directly to physical hardware without proprietary drivers.

DeepComputing Unveils RVA23-Compliant Mainboard III for Linux on Framework 13

The board features the SpacemiT K3 SoC, which is the first RISC-V processor to implement the RVA23 profile. This succeeds the SpacemiT K1 used in the previous DC-ROMA Laptop II.

Retro/Hardware/Modding: Beelink, Arduino, BeagleBoard, and More

Feb 11, 2026

Linux 7.0 Kernel Confirmed by Linus Torvalds, Expected in Mid-April 2026
With the release of Linux kernel 6.19 earlier today, Linus Torvalds confirmed that the next major kernel series will have a version number bump as Linux 7.0 rather than Linux 6.20.
Linux Kernel 6.19 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.19 is now available for download, as announced today by Linus Torvalds himself, featuring enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to file systems and networking, and more.
Institutional Failure at the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Reported to Politicians [original]
Because of the SRA, malicious "hired guns" harassed my wife for several years
Bookmarking the Web, Offpunk 3.0 for Gemini/Gopher, and Matrix in Governments
Wine 11.2
The Wine development release 11.2 is now available
 
Retro/Hardware/Modding: Beelink, Arduino, BeagleBoard, and More
hardware projects with Linux focus
On multitasking and "freedom to study source code in the Spanish Court"
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro brings LPDDR6 to Android, and it won't come cheap
Linux Mint is too bland by default: 5 "Spices" to fix your desktop
Do you love Linux Mint but think that the desktop looks a bit too plain and boring
This lightweight Linux distro I tried can run on older machines - but looks modern
If you'd like a lightweight Linux distribution for that aging hardware, but you want a more modern-looking UI
Gaming On An Arduino Uno Q In Linux
After Qualcomm’s purchase of Arduino it has left many wondering what market its new Uno Q board is trying to target
8 Linux distros I always recommend first to developers - and why
These Linux distributions deliver the compilers, flexibility, and stability serious development work demands
Deblinux – lightweight operating system based on Debian
Deblinux is a lightweight operating system based on Debian 13 “Trixie”
Cangaroo open-source CAN bus analyzer supports SocketCAN and CAN-FD on Linux
Cangaroo is an open-source CAN bus analyzer for Linux systems used in automotive, robotics, and industrial environments
Sad news: Dave Farber has passed away
David J. Farber passed away suddenly at his home in Roppongi
Microsoft Windows Falls to All-Time Low in Lithuania, Says statCounter [original]
Windows was near 99% back in the Vista 7 days
tag2upload general availability
tag2upload is now out of beta
Games: D7VK, Steam, and Retro Linux Gaming Computer
4 GamingOnLinux stories
Busy months in KDE Linux
It’s been few months since I last blogged about KDE Linux, KDE’s operating system of the future
Mesa 25.3.5 Released
Mesa 25.3.5 arrives with bug fixe
Concerns about low-quality PRs being merged into main
I think we need to change our approach
Is Open Source in Trouble?
"Every 20 developers in your company, 50% of one person’s time goes to them developing open source and that 50% is like, completely free of company influence.”
analytics.usa.gov Shows Rapid Erosion of Windows Market Share Since 'End of 10' (Vista 10) [original]
"There were 2.23 billion sessions in the last 30 days.
You can (and should) run a tiny LLM on your Android phone
KDE Plasma vs. Xfce: Comparing Lean and Mean Desktop Environments for Linux Users
KDE and XFCE are two impressive desktop environments known for their resource efficiency and performance
8 Reasons Why Linux Mint is Better Than Ubuntu for Linux Beginners
Linux Mint is better for beginners, but why so
Want to self-host for free? This server OS makes it easy - here's how to get started
Ubuntu Server is my go-to for self-hosting
When the UK's Regulatory Authorities Are Systematically Failing Women [original]
This isn't the last resort but one of several
Kapsule: it shipped and nobody died
In my last post, I laid out the vision for Kapsule—a container-based extensibility layer for KDE Linux built on top of Incus
Microsoft's Implosion Will be an Opportunity for Further GNU/Linux Gains [original]
Microsoft's layoffs will focus on Windows and XBox (gaming has been a complete catastrophe for Microsoft), so there will be room for GNU/Linux gains
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Says It Cannot Keep Up With Abusive Legal Cases in the UK [original]
Rianne will soon contact her politicians (representatives) about this
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Linux Mint isn’t just for beginners—and this "hidden" Cinnamon feature proves it
Linux Mint is a popular distro for Linux newcomers
Milis Linux – independent distribution
Milis Linux Project is based on open source and national software development principles and is ideally acquainted with increasing the added value of our country in IT
Kdenlive 25.12.2 released
The second maintenance release of the 25.12 series is with the usual batch of stability fixes and workflow improvements
This Lesser-Known Nextcloud Alternative's Latest Release Makes it More Suitable for Small Businesses
The open source groupware platform partners with Collabora to provide a paid feature for free
Ghostty vs Kitty: Which Modern Terminal is the Best for Linux Users?
Two of the most popular modern terminal emulators for pro Linux users
Why OOXML is not a standard format for office documents
Unfortunately, I keep reading about open-source software advocates who happily use Microsoft’s proprietary DOCX, XLSX and PPTX formats...
A Move to Pure Blog
from Jekyll to Pure Blog
NetBSD 11.0 RC1 available!
upcoming 11.0 release
LineageOS just brought two of the best things about Pixels to custom ROMs
6 tips for using Linux without touching the command line
When you read about Linux, you probably see a lot of talk about commands to use in the terminal
I keep "tiny" Linux distros on my keychain: Here are 5 reasons you should too
Operating systems are complex and large pieces of software, and the same goes for Linux systems
Noid Linux – Void-based minimalist Linux distribution
Noid Linux (Naz’s Void Linux-based iso) is a personal customization of Void Linux
Planet KDE: Beating an old, but not dead horse: what to do with the Oxygen and Air themes?
One of them, called Oxygen, had reigned supreme in KDE Plasma
Tips: Sharing files on home network
The Warpinator application runs in most environments; it can be installed on most Linux distributions with native packages or using Flatpak
Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
Richard Stallman Exposes the AI Lie; He Calls It “Pretend Intelligence”
The 2-hour Stallman’s speech most provocative claim: LLMs don’t know anything, they just generate text. Calling them intelligent is harmful to society.
XDA (Valnet) on NixOS, Minimalist Distributions, Arch Linux, and Switching From Windows top GNU/Linux
4 recent articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 8th, 2026
The 278th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 8th, 2026.