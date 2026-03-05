news
KeePass Released 2.61 with One-Time Password & Other Improvements
KeePass password safe released new 2.61 version on Wednesday. Here are what’s new and PPA package for Ubuntu users.
KeePass 2.61 is the first release of this free open-source cross-platform password manager (through Mono) in 2026. It improved One-Time Password (OTP) support with new options and few fixes.
When pasting a shared secret in the one-time password generator settings dialog, it now automatically removes white-space characters (if any) if the selected encoding is Base16/Hex, Base32 or Base64.
As you see in the screenshot below, it provides a new button (after preview) allowing to copy the current one-time password to the clipboard. And, it now supports displaying settings of history entries.
{TIMEOTP} placeholder, the built-in function to create time-based one-time password (TOTP), is now classified as non-active. And, the issue editing OTP generator settings caused repeated password has been fixed.