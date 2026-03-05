news
5 Linux desktop features Windows still can’t replicate properly
A lot of what we see in Windows vs. Linux debates centers around what I like to describe as surface features. These are elements like snapping, theming, and workflow tweaks. There have been great strides in both ecosystems, and Windows 11 particularly has improved virtual desktops and has made Snap layouts smarter.
However, compared with Linux, there are still concrete architectural differences. Windows is an integrated environment, and Linux has a modular design that allows you to take out and replace layers. This makes it hard for Windows to match all the core capabilities that Linux offers, and I'll point out the most significant ones.