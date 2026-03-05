news
today's howtos
Linuxize ☛ pkill Cheatsheet
Quick reference for finding and terminating processes by name, user, and pattern with pkill in Linux
Linuxize ☛ uniq Command in Linux: Remove and Count Duplicate Lines
The uniq command removes or counts duplicate adjacent lines in a file. This guide explains how to filter duplicates, count occurrences, and use uniq with sort in pipelines.
Linux Server Hardening Checklist for Enterprises
Linux Server Hardening Checklist ⚡ Quick Answer — 3 Critical Steps First If you do nothing else today, do these 3 things 1 Harden SSH immediately. Disable root login, disable password authentication, use SSH keys only, and change the default port.
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix for incorrect menu in container
pp4mnklinux reported the problem:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=165483#p165483
Yes, ffconvert and SpaceFM were removed in Easy 7.2, but pp4mnklinux found that the JWM menu in containers was not updated.
Matthew Weber ☛ Home Lab Evolution
The NVMe in my big HP Workstation died yesterday. I’m not sure why other than it was cheap and used from eBay. I, however, decided to treat this as an opportunity instead of crying in my beard.
Something I’ve planned for a while now, but had been putting off, is a significant refactoring of my home lab. My setup consisted of a huge HP workstation with a Xeon processor and 128GB of ECC RAM. It was entirely overkill for what I used it for, and it was costing some serious money to keep running around the clock.
Darren Goossens ☛ Gmail on FreeDOS (or MSDOS) in 2026 – DSPACE
In 2026, you can get Gmail on your DOS computer.
It is slightly tricker than some of the other providers, but it can be done.
Linux Cloud VPS ☛ How to Install SuiteCRM on AlmaLinux 10
SuiteCRM is one of the most popular CRM application. It is a comprehensive CRM platform with comprehensive features, including sales management, marketing, customer service, and automation. SuiteCRM is ideal for businesses with complex needs.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Fix UFW Command Not Found on Ubuntu 26.04
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Fix Sudo Command Not Found on Ubuntu 26.04
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OBS Studio on Debian (13, 12, 11)
Streaming to Twitch or recording a Wayland desktop session on Debian often turns into a version problem before it becomes a settings problem.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP 8.2 on Debian (13, 12, 11)
Debian 13 moved on to PHP 8.4, while Debian 12 still ships PHP 8.2 and Debian 11 never carried it in the base archive.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PostgreSQL 15 on Debian (13, 12 , 11)
PostgreSQL 15 still fits workloads that need the MERGE statement and established extension compatibility, especially when the rest of the stack is not ready for a newer PostgreSQL major yet.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OpenJDK 17 on Debian (13, 12, 11)
Spring Boot 3 requires Java 17, which keeps OpenJDK 17 relevant even though Debian 13 ships newer LTS JDKs. Debian 12 Bookworm and Debian 11 Bullseye still provide OpenJDK 17 in their default repositories, while Debian 13 Trixie does not, so Java 17 there comes from Temurin through Adoptium.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Navidrome on Debian 13
Navidrome is an open-source, self-hosted music streaming server that gives you complete control over your digital music collection. Unlike commercial streaming platforms, Navidrome lets you stream your personal music library from anywhere while maintaining privacy and avoiding subscription fees.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Passbolt on Fedora 43
Managing passwords across a team is one of those problems that sneaks up on you — until a credential gets leaked or someone leaves and nobody knows what they had access to. If you’re running a GNU/Linux environment and want full control over your password infrastructure, Passbolt is the answer.
ID Root ☛ How To Install IPTVnator on Manjaro
Finding a capable, open-source IPTV player on GNU/Linux that actually works without constant fiddling is a real challenge. If you’re a Manjaro user tired of clunky browser workarounds or unstable media players, IPTVnator is exactly what you need.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Siege on Fedora 43
Deploying a web application without stress-testing it first is like opening a restaurant without a trial service — everything looks fine until real traffic hits and the server collapses. If you’re running Fedora 43 and want to know how your web server performs under load, Siege is the tool you need.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Postman on Fedora 43
If you work with Hey Hi (AI) daily, a clunky testing workflow costs you real time. Postman is the industry-standard API platform trusted by over 40 million developers worldwide — and getting it running on Fedora 43 is easier than most people think.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OSSEC on Debian 13
Linux servers face constant threats — from brute-force SSH attacks to silent rootkits running undetected for weeks. If you’re running Debian 13 (Trixie) without a Host-based Intrusion Detection System (HIDS), your server is flying blind.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snort on Fedora 43
Network security has become a critical concern for organizations and individuals alike in today’s interconnected digital landscape. Snort, one of the most widely deployed open-source Network Intrusion Detection Systems (NIDS) and Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS), provides powerful capabilities for monitoring network traffic and detecting potential security threats.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OBS Studio on Fedora 43
OBS Studio is the gold standard for open-source screen recording and live streaming on GNU/Linux — and if you’re running Fedora 43, getting it installed correctly is easier than you think.
Hackaday ☛ Linux Fu: The USB WiFi Dongle Exercise
If you’ve used Linux for a long time, you know that we are spoiled these days. Getting a new piece of hardware back in the day was often a horrible affair, requiring custom kernels and lots of work. Today, it should be easier. The default drivers on most distros cover a lot of ground, kernel modules make adding drivers easier, and dkms can automate the building of modules for specific kernels, even if it isn’t perfect.
So ordering a cheap WiFi dongle to improve your old laptop’s network connection should be easy, right? Obviously, the answer is no or this would be a very short post.