Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

The data sheet of my new AI-focused mini workstation from HP does not mention Fedora, but I could install it just fine. I expected this though, because when I asked around about GNU/Linux support and hardware Hey Hi (AI) acceleration for AMD Ryzen 39X chips, all responses came from Fedora users… :-)

Installing Fedora on the HP Z2 Mini was a smooth experience, even though I hadn’t used the graphical installer for ages. I installed the Fedora server variant during Covid, and I’m upgrading it ever since. Still, using the graphical installer was easy, so Fedora was up and running in no time.