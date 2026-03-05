news
Games: House of Tesla, Shapez 2, and More
-
Sony PlayStation reportedly moving away from PC ports | GamingOnLinux
News in today is that Sony PlayStation will reportedly be moving away from single-player games having PC ports as they try to keep people buying consoles.
-
First-person puzzle adventure The House of Tesla is getting a Definitive Edition free upgrade | GamingOnLinux
Completely overhauling the puzzle game, The House of Tesla: Definitive Edition arrives March 10th as a completely free update for existing owners.
-
Humble Choice for March 2026 has Tempest Rising and other goodies | GamingOnLinux
Easily one of the best modern RTS games Tempest Rising can be claimed in Humble Choice for March 2026 along with multiple other games. Cracking good deal just for Tempest Rising by itself! Below we'll list all the games included along with their various user ratings and ProtonDB.
-
Hytale and CurseForge team up for a $100,000 USD mod competition | GamingOnLinux
Love modding? You could win big if you also love Hytale, as they've teamed up with CurseForge to give out some big prizes for some fun content.
-
Factory building sim Shapez 2 hits the big 1.0 in April with major upgrades | GamingOnLinux
Shapez 2 is a shape-cutting factory-building sim that now has a confirmed full release date of April 23rd, and the launch will come with major upgrades. In a recent press announcement they confirmed the game has managed to sell over 650,000 copies during Early Access. And, it currently has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating from players.
-
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive reappears on Steam as a standalone download | GamingOnLinux
It appears that Valve are reviving the older Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, as it has once again appeared on Steam as a standalone download.