original
Springtime is Here
Informally, spring began today or yesterday. March is when it "formally" counts as spring.
Today is the hottest day of this year (so far), about 17 degrees in early March, which is exceptionally nice, so we spent time at the garden in the sun, where the birds roam around. Not many articles from us today. We take advantage of the good weather.
Having had so little sunlight since before Christmas (this has been noted in British media, we had weird a season like this) it felt particularly nice and I fell asleep like a baby with my Discman (preowned) that I bought for a pound - people offload these and some 1990s CDs alongside them (while storage prices soar).
Tomorrow the sun will be gone, but it'll still be quite warm.
I no longer take a laptop outdoors, a music player is more than enough; simple life, happy life.
Tomorrow it'll be back to normal. █
Image source: Spring