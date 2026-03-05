news
Free and Open Source Software
-
preFlight - advanced 3D printing slicer - LinuxLinks
preFlight is an advanced 3D printing slicer built for precision and performance.
Building on the Slic3r legacy as a spiritual successor to PrusaSlicer, it offers exclusive features and a comprehensive under-the-hood overhaul, bringing the entire dependency stack up to modern standards. Given this massive modernization, preFlight has evolved beyond the constraints of the original codebase, making upstream merging irrelevant.
This is free and open source software.
nm-tray - simple NetworkManager front end - LinuxLinks
nm-tray is a simple NetworkManager front end with information icon residing in system tray (like e.g. nm-applet).
It’s a pure Qt application. For interaction with NetworkManager it uses API provided by KF5::NetworkManagerQt -> plain DBus communication.
This is free and open source software.
ddgst - hashing and checksum utility - LinuxLinks
ddgst is a cross-platform command-line hashing and checksum utility written in the D programming language. It is designed as a simple but feature-rich alternative to built-in operating system tools such as md5sum, sha256sum, or openssl dgst, providing support for multiple hash algorithms and verification modes in a single program.
The utility can generate checksums, verify checksum lists, compare files, and hash text arguments. It also supports several output formats including GNU style (default), BSD tag format, Subresource Integrity (SRI), and plain digest output.
ddgst supports a wide range of hashing and checksum algorithms including CRC-32, CRC-64 (ISO and ECMA), MurmurHash3, MD5, RIPEMD-160, SHA-1, SHA-2, SHA-3/SHAKE, and BLAKE2 variants.
This is free and open source software.
Termy - minimal terminal emulator - LinuxLinks
Termy is a minimal terminal emulator written in Rust. The project uses GPUI, a GPU-accelerated user interface framework developed for the Zed editor, to render its graphical interface.
The software focuses on providing a simple terminal implementation built with modern Rust technologies. Rather than attempting to include a large number of features, Termy concentrates on a clean design and a lightweight architecture.
This is free and open source software.
Aerion - graphical email client - LinuxLinks
Aerion is a standalone lightweight e-mail client inspired by Geary focused on achieving the following goals:
Resource Efficiency – Minimal CPU, RAM, and battery consumption. Modern UX – Clean, intuitive interface with dark mode support. Keyboard & Mouse Friendly – Full keyboard navigation with vim-style shortcuts. Independence – No dependency on Gnome Online Accounts or other system services. Search That Works – Basic search that actually finds your emails.
This is free and open source software
Vassal - game engine - LinuxLinks
Vassal is a game engine for building and playing online adaptations of board games and card games. It allows players to recreate traditional tabletop experiences digitally, either live over the internet or via play-by-email.
VASSAL does not implement game rules itself. Instead, it provides a flexible engine that game module creators use to reproduce boards, pieces, cards, dice, and counters. The result is a powerful framework that supports thousands of community-created modules covering everything from classic war games to modern strategy titles.
This is free and open source software.
lo - very small low-level JavaScript runtime - LinuxLinks
Io is a very small v8 JavaScript runtime.
This is free and open source software.