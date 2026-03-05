ddgst is a cross-platform command-line hashing and checksum utility written in the D programming language. It is designed as a simple but feature-rich alternative to built-in operating system tools such as md5sum, sha256sum, or openssl dgst, providing support for multiple hash algorithms and verification modes in a single program.

The utility can generate checksums, verify checksum lists, compare files, and hash text arguments. It also supports several output formats including GNU style (default), BSD tag format, Subresource Integrity (SRI), and plain digest output.

ddgst supports a wide range of hashing and checksum algorithms including CRC-32, CRC-64 (ISO and ECMA), MurmurHash3, MD5, RIPEMD-160, SHA-1, SHA-2, SHA-3/SHAKE, and BLAKE2 variants.

This is free and open source software.