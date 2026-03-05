news
This ancient Linux tool is still better than modern alternatives
Client URL or cURL is a powerful command-line utility that's pre-installed on pretty much every modern computer (whether its Windows, macOS, or Linux). Think of curl as a web browser that lives in the terminal and works with raw text. This idea sounds pretty simple, but it's also why curl is omnipresent in modern tech. Even though modern alternatives exist (like wget), curl is not going anywhere. If you spend some time working with Linux, you will inevitably end up running a curl command.