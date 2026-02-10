news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
It's FOSS ☛ Seeed Studio's Open Source Robotic Arm Promises to Lower the Barrier to Embodied AI
The 6-DoF arm handles 1.5 kg loads with a 650 mm reach, targeting desktop Hey Hi (AI) work.
SANS ☛ YARA-X 1.13.0 Release, (Mon, Feb 9th)
GNOME ☛ Asman Malika: Career Opportunities: What This Internship Is Teaching Me About the Future
Before Outreachy, when I thought about career opportunities, I mostly thought about job openings, applications, and interviews. Opportunities felt like something you wait for, or hope to be selected for.
This internship has changed how I see that completely.
I’m learning that opportunities are often created through contribution, visibility, and community, not just applications.>
Events
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
FOSDEM ☛ FOSDEM 2026 - Updates on GNU/Hurd progress: rump drivers, 64bit, SMP, software bootstrapping ...
Driver support improvement is on its way through using netbsd's rump layer, now being used in production although there are a few things left to fix. Some SMP support has been added, which should allow at least compilation to be run in parallel. Hurd support was added to the rust ecosystem, which became more and more a necessity due to various software now requiring it. The x86_64 port is essentially complete, which mostly required fixing the MIG RPC layer, and telling various software that it exists. To bootstrap the Debian GNU/Hurd x86_64 distribution, many of the crossbuilding, rebootstrapping and build profiles tools were used to make it relatively smooth. Additionally, the Guix/Hurd distribution is also on its way, as well as an Alpine/Hurd distribution. And more to discover during the talk!
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice project and community recap: January 2026
Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project in the last four weeks – click the links to learn more… We started January with some news about The Document Foundation’s governance: an updated Conflict of Interest Policy for the Board of Directors.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Bix Frankonis ☛ Some Technical Updates
In the days since switching the blog’s design to something I’ve decided to describe as “aggressively monochrome” (which would make a decent name for the theme, actually), I’ve made a couple of additional updates worth mentioning in passing.
Education
APNIC ☛ Welcome to APRICOT 2026
The conference kicks off on Monday with the Opening Ceremony and Plenary. Keynote speakers Mukhammad Andri Setiawan, Chief Information Officer at Universitas Islam Indonesia, will explore the impact of an AI-driven industrial shift on the role of the network engineer, and Jim Cowie, founder of the Internet History Initiative, will share lessons from the worlds of library science and digital preservation that are relevant to the network operator community.
