Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More

We made our own BillBC Micro!… kinda… Howdy, Wanna hack us? There’s a cash bounty waiting to be claimed… So far, we don’t have a winner for our second RP2350 Hacking Challenge, so we decided to evolve it by removing one of the core defence-in-depth features: the randomisation of memory accesses. Our Maker-in-Chief gave a polite nod to Raspberry Pi's legacy by disguising a Raspberry Pi 500+ as a BillBC Micro, one of the machines that sparked our CEO Eben Upton's journey into computing.