news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ Geniatech DB3506 is a full-featured Rockchip RK3506 development board and 3.5-inch industrial SBC
Geniatech DB3506 is a full-featured Rockchip RK3506 development board and 3.5-inch SBC designed for industrial control, human–machine interface (HMI) systems, IoT gateways, and other embedded applications.
-
Beelink ME Pro, A Small Form Factor NAS with Serious Home Server Potential
Today, we’re taking a detailed look at the Beelink ME Pro, a new two-bay NAS that packs some surprisingly unique features into an extremely compact chassis. It’s smaller than most mini PCs, offers 5 gigabit networking, includes three NVMe slots, and even features a slide-out, upgradeable motherboard.
-
CNX Software ☛ Add a tiny desktop monitor to your PC with the ESP32 Desktop Monitor project
While searching AliExpress for new products, I found the TENSTAR T-Display ESP32-D0WD with a 1.14-inch IPS color IPS LCD and 16MB of QSPI flash that’s used by some as a tiny secondary mirrored monitor for their PC. The board appears to be a low-cost alternative to the original LilyGo T-Display, and also integrates a USB-to-TTL converter (CH9102F), a battery charging circuit, a toggle switch, and two user-programmable buttons, which makes it suitable for projects like the NerdMiner and small-scale dashboards for home automation.
-
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #523 - Inviting you to hack us once again
We made our own BillBC Micro!… kinda… Howdy, Wanna hack us? There’s a cash bounty waiting to be claimed… So far, we don’t have a winner for our second RP2350 Hacking Challenge, so we decided to evolve it by removing one of the core defence-in-depth features: the randomisation of memory accesses. Our Maker-in-Chief gave a polite nod to Raspberry Pi's legacy by disguising a Raspberry Pi 500+ as a BillBC Micro, one of the machines that sparked our CEO Eben Upton's journey into computing.