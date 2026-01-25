news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2026



Quoting: AfagOS - Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

AfagOS is a Linux distribution that is similar to AgarimOS, but with a more vanilla experience. It’s a respin of Void Linux.

AfagOS translates to “caresses” in English. It conveys a sense of gentle touch, care, and affection, which is a fitting name for a distro that aims to provide a smooth, pleasant, and user-friendly experience. It includes a minimum set of applications (all included in the official repositories) so you can build your system on your own.