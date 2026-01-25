news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2026



Quoting: Bouncy Ball will always bounce back – Filip Fila's blog —

If source files are to be believed we have a one Thomas Gillespie to thank for its inception in 2008. I was one of many users who got to play with it back in the day, as it was shipped out of the box with KDE 4. Then came Plasma 5 with significant technical changes in tandem with certain rather strong feelings towards the applet, and the ball bounced no more. In came the seasoned KDE developer Eike Hein, porting it “at ludicrous speed over a Friday night” in 2017. Bouncy Ball bounced back.

This Friday’s night I felt just like Eike. Upon finding out that Bouncy Ball was nowhere to be found in the KDE Store (… such injustice), I lasered in on one thing and nothing else. I was going to burn the midnight oil to bring it back. Like its predecessor, Plasma 6 demands changes in existing applets and fixing this one proved challenging. But I am delighted to report that I managed to get it running and that it’s now available in the KDE Store and thereby through Get Hot New Stuff!