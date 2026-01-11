GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

When I first encountered virtualization, I was quite confused about the exact roles of KVM and QEMU. These terms often appeared side-by-side, leading me to initially believe they were distinct solutions to the same problem.

While there are some minor overlaps in their functionality, they don’t serve the same fundamental purpose. In fact, they complement each other to deliver optimal performance for virtual machines.

In this article, we’ll build an intuitive understanding of virtualization in Linux, starting from the most basic approach and progressively moving towards the sophisticated QEMU/KVM combination.