It forces us to question the permanence of the current model. We often make the mistake of assuming software—as we know it today—is a permanent fixture of human productivity. But if you zoom out, the era of SaaS is a blink of an eye in modern history. It is easy to overestimate how core it is to the future.

In this post, I want to extrapolate these thoughts a bit and write out what could be the final stages of software.