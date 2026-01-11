Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Here, I think it’s safe to assume the page is going to contain details of different products.

So it’s not always obvious when query params result in different content, and when they don’t.

In fact it’s even more complicated than that, because the initial HTML for the above two pages might in fact be the exact same! For client-side rendered (CSR) applications, very little unique content is often included in the initial HTML and JavaScript is then used to fetch and display the different content.

So why’s this a problem?