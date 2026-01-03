news
Graphics Stack: Mesa 25.3.3 and D7VK v1.1
Mesa 25.3.3 Release Notes
Mesa 25.3.3 implements the OpenGL 4.6 API, but the version reported by glGetString(GL_VERSION) or glGetIntegerv(GL_MAJOR_VERSION) / glGetIntegerv(GL_MINOR_VERSION) depends on the particular driver being used. Some drivers don’t support all the features required in OpenGL 4.6. OpenGL 4.6 is only available if requested at context creation. Compatibility contexts may report a lower version depending on each driver.
Mesa 25.3.3 implements the Vulkan 1.4 API, but the version reported by the apiVersion property of the VkPhysicalDeviceProperties struct depends on the particular driver being used.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 25.3.3 released with more Linux graphics driver bug fixes | GamingOnLinux
The first bug fix release of 2026 for the open source graphics drivers Mesa is here with Mesa 25.3.3 out now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ D7VK v1.1 is out with experimental Direct3D 6 support via Vulkan for Windows games on Linux | GamingOnLinux
The D7VK project for providing Direct3D 7 support on Linux with Wine / Proton has expanded in the version 1.1 release to add experimental Direct3D 6 support.