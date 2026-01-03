news
Games: Humble Bundle, Valve, and More
The 2026 Carnage Collection from Humble Bundle brings some fun games to begin the year | GamingOnLinux
A fresh new Humble Bundle to begin 2026 with some quality games and they're highly rated too, and they should all work on Linux / SteamOS. Everything in the 2026 Carnage Collection Humble Bundle is listed below, with the usual Steam links for more info.
Epilogue reveal the SN Operator to play real SNES cartridges on various platforms | GamingOnLinux
Much like Epilogue did with the GB Operator for playing actual Game Boy cartridges, they've recently revealed the SN Operator for the SNES. I was quite impressed when checking out the GB Operator back in 2022.
Valve reveal the most popular Steam games of 2025 | GamingOnLinux
Now that 2025 is done and finished with, we can see what the most popular games were overall on Steam, and for Steam Deck the list is no big surprise at all.
Native Linux support for Hytale will be launched as "experimental" | GamingOnLinux
A fresh update on the upcoming game Hytale which will no doubt be quite popular, and it will have what they now say is "experimental" Linux support.
Bazzite Linux gets a spring cleaning update to end 2025 | GamingOnLinux
The very popular gaming-focused Bazzite Linux has a fresh release out that ended 2025 with a little spring cleaning, and I've finally joined the ranks.
River City Ransom: Underground is getting delisted from stores | GamingOnLinux
Another loss for game preservation and history, River City Ransom: Underground is being delisted from stores. The notice for it was very abrupt with it already gone from GOG, but it seems it's still for sale on Steam right now (85% off) but all the screenshots and videos were removed so it will be gone soon.
GE-Proton 10-28 brings fixes for Duet Night Abyss, World of Tanks, games with spatial audio and more | GamingOnLinux
Another fresh release of the community-made compatibility layer GE-Proton, bringing fixes for some popular games and an issue with spatial audio.
Steam survey for December 2025 shows Linux holding to 3.19% | GamingOnLinux
Valve have released the Steam Hardware & Software Survey for December 2025, bringing with it a fresh look at how Linux / SteamOS are doing on Steam. For this month we see that Linux is pretty much just holding steady, after hitting an all-time high for November 2025.