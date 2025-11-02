news
Linux Links ☛ Minisforum Hey Hi (AI) X1 Pro running Linux: Dual Booting Bluetooth Issues
Having an issue with Bluetooth when dual booting? I look at an easy fix for the Minisforum Hey Hi (AI) X1 Pro mini PC.
Unicorn Media ☛ How to Run backdoored Windows Apps on GNU/Linux Using Bottles
Windows 10 support has ended, but Bottles offers a reliable bridge to keep favorite backdoored Windows apps running for those who are shifting to Linux.
It's FOSS ☛ Here's How You Can Customize GNU/Linux Desktop for Halloween [Dot Files Included]
Forget pumpkin carving. This year, I carved out a haunted Hyprland setup straight from the underworld of Arch GNU/Linux 👻
SANS ☛ How to collect memory-only filesystems on GNU/Linux systems, (Wed, Oct 29th)
peppe8o ☛ DMS (Docker Mail Server) on Raspberry PI: Open-Source Private Email Server
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install and setup a simple email server, based on DMS (Docker Mail Server) on a Raspberry PI computer board.
MJ Fransen ☛ Install 9front in vm-bhyve on FreeBSD
FreeBSD vm-bhyve is a great tool to create, install and manage virtual machines.
Virtual machines can either run with or without a graphical desktop. For machines running without a graphical desktop we use SSH.machines that boot with UEFI. Expose the VNC port to the network to allow for remote management.
LinuxConfig ☛ Migrate SSH Keys from RSA to ed25519
Migrating your SSH keys from RSA to ed25519 is an important security upgrade that provides better performance and stronger cryptographic protection. The ed25519 algorithm offers equivalent security to RSA-4096 keys while being significantly smaller and faster. This makes authentication quicker and reduces the computational overhead on both client and server systems.
While RSA keys are still widely used and supported, ed25519 has become the recommended standard for SSH authentication. The algorithm is resistant to timing attacks, requires less bandwidth, and generates smaller key files. Making the switch is straightforward and can be done without disrupting your current SSH access, as both key types can coexist during the migration period.
In this tutorial, we’ll walk you through the complete process of migrating from RSA to ed25519 keys while maintaining uninterrupted access to your remote systems. We’ll cover key generation, deployment, testing, and the safe removal of old RSA keys once the migration is complete.
Linux Handbook ☛ Creating an Automated PDF Conversion System on GNU/Linux with unoconv [In-depth Guide]
Build a reliable automated PDF converter using unoconv with Bash script and cron job. Good small project for practicing and enhancing your GNU/Linux skills.
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.33: GNU/Linux Networking Course, GNU/Linux Practice Project, Distributed File System and More
Linux Networking at Scale course is now available.