Migrating your SSH keys from RSA to ed25519 is an important security upgrade that provides better performance and stronger cryptographic protection. The ed25519 algorithm offers equivalent security to RSA-4096 keys while being significantly smaller and faster. This makes authentication quicker and reduces the computational overhead on both client and server systems.

While RSA keys are still widely used and supported, ed25519 has become the recommended standard for SSH authentication. The algorithm is resistant to timing attacks, requires less bandwidth, and generates smaller key files. Making the switch is straightforward and can be done without disrupting your current SSH access, as both key types can coexist during the migration period.

In this tutorial, we’ll walk you through the complete process of migrating from RSA to ed25519 keys while maintaining uninterrupted access to your remote systems. We’ll cover key generation, deployment, testing, and the safe removal of old RSA keys once the migration is complete.